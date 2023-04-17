Tony Mowbray was already without Dennis Cirkin, who was shown a red card in the latter stages of the crucial 2-1 win over Birmingham City on Saturday.

That will likely lead to Luke O’Nien returning to the starting XI, but the Black Cats head coach is managing a further absence as he looks to keep the club’s top-six hopes alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowbray is hopeful that it will only be a one-game absence, and is keeping the identity of the player under wraps for now.

Sunderland defender Luke O'Nien

Mowbray said: “We’ve picked up another injury from the weekend, but I don’t really want to say who it is at this stage. I know Neil sometimes likes to get his men to mark certain men so I don’t want to give it away.

"We’re one more down from what we were at the weekend, but I’m hopeful it’s not a bad one and it might just be for this game, fingers crossed for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re in good spirits after back-to-back wins, it’s always difficult to win three on the bounce in the Championship and Huddersfield have had some amazing wins lately, but it’s a good opportunity for us.

"We’ve got to challenge ourselves against the next opposition, and hopefully we can find a way to win.”