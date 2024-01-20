Sunderland fans were not happy in the slightest following the Black Cats' loss to Hull City on Friday.

Sunderland lost a scrappy game 1-0 to Hull City in the Championship on Friday evening with supporters expressing their frustration.

After a goalless first half, Michael Beale’s side fell a goal behind in the 71st minute when Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho put the visitors ahead. The result means Sunderland dropped to eighth in the Championship table.

After Hull took the lead, there were chants of 'you're getting sacked in the morning' directed at Sunderland's head coach with supporters also voicing their displeasure at full-time on social media.

There remains much angst among match-goers owing to off-field matters too with the Newcastle United ticketing debacle and the Black Cats Bar controversy still fresh in the minds of many people.

The Echo asked for Sunderland's fans' thoughts, feelings and opinions after the game and this is how YOU responded to us on social media:

Daniel Mannix stated: "I don’t have the energy anymore man. It’s embarrassing," with another fan adding: "6 weeks is all it’s took to totally destroy the good work and feel good factor, 6 weeks which even by Sunderland standards is very impressive."

Matt Holzhauer said: "Could have played for another 90 minutes and still would never have looked like scoring. The tactics are slow, we have no movement near the opposition box so no space is created."

Andrew added: "Forgot Jobe was on the pitch. Why take Rusyn off. Need someone on the right. CDM. Some actual tactics too should be nice."

Ted stated: "We've made huge strides.....backwards. we're insipid and predictable. Beale out? It's a matter of urgency, not a question of when."

John Key said: "Gone from a season where we were 1 or 2 players away from a proper play-off challenge to slipping gradually down the table, playing awful football and waiting for another Head Coach to be sacked. Completely pointless season that's reminiscent of the Ross -> Parkinson season."

Jonny McCartney added: "I honestly think Beale needs to go. I can’t see what he is trying to do, it’s painful to watch."

Pete said: "Season is turning into an exercise in self-harm. Fair enough, levels had dropped a bit with TM but nothing like where we are now. Will need a fantastic last 2 weeks of the window to stop us from finishing midtable. Beale? Just why?"

Steve claimed: "Same problem that has been plaguing us all season. Possession, chances (half chances) no finish. Punished, rinse and repeat. I hope Beale's ideas eventually change how we play and our philosophy as right now it really wouldn't make a difference if we signed Kane up top right now."

Lee Miller said: "Everything on and off the pitch is wrong at the minute. Lot of bad feeling at this appointment then the whole debacle with the mags, lack of signings, lack of ambition. Poor."