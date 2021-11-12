The 22-year-old right-back penned a two-year deal at Sunderland, joining from Hartlepool, in the summer of 2020 and has predominantly played for the under-23 side since moving to the Stadium of Light.

Richardson did make one appearance during a brief loan spell at Notts County last season and has received first-team opportunities at Sunderland in the Papa John’s Trophy this campaign.

The defender made 90-minute appearances against Lincoln, Manchester United Under-21s and Bradford, helping Lee Johnson’s side progress to the knockout stages of the competition.

EFL clubs are allowed to loan players to National League clubs outside of the regular transfer window, like when Sunderland loaned goalkeeper Anthony Patterson to National League side Notts County earlier this season.

Richardson will be available for Spennymoor’s league fixture against Bradford (Park Avenue) this weekend.

Spennymoor boss Tommy Miller told the club’s website: “I know Kenton well from his time at Hartlepool so this is a good move for both parties.

“He is adaptable and can play in a number of positions which gives me good options moving forward.

“I would like to thank Sunderland for allowing the move to take place.”

The loan move means Richardson wouldn’t return to Sunderland in time for their next game in the Papa John’s Trophy, which is set to take place on the week commencing Monday, November 29.

The Black Cats will be handed a home draw after finishing top of their group.

