They had all been left stunned after a magnificent strike from Amad Diallo, capping off a memorable 4-1 win at Wigan.

"It wasn’t even his best performance tonight, but that’s the class and quality,” said an equally impressed Tony Mowbray after the match. “That wins you matches.”

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Patrick Roberts celebrates after scoring for Sunderland against Wigan. (Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

Patrick Roberts’ celebration

Ellis Simms, Ross Stewart and Patrick Roberts also got on the scoresheet for the visitors as they moved up to fourth in the Championship table.

After coming off the bench, Roberts produced another impressive cameo and celebrated his goal with a penguin-like dance in front of travelling fans.

When discussing Amad’s performance, Mowbray added: “I have to get him and Pat in the same team, but it can’t always be from the start. It’s quite amazing to watch them.”

‘Super Kevin Phillips’

An away crowd of 4,496 were in attendance at the DW Stadium and could be heard throughout the contest.

In the first half there was a brief chant of ‘Super Kevin Phillips!’, after Manchester City striker Erling Haaland broke the former Sunderland striker’s record.

Haaland’s double against Leeds means the 22-year-old has become the quickest player to reach 20 Premier League goals, reaching the landmark in 14 appearances.

That beat Phillips’ previous record of 21 games during the 1999/2000 season at Sunderland.

Kolo Toure chants

The away fans remained upbeat as their side scored four at the DW Stadium, and could be heard singing the names of Kolo and Yaya Toure in the closing stages.

Kolo has now taken charge of four games at Wigan and taken just one point since the change of management.

This result leaves Wigan bottom of the Championship.

Trai Hume’s tackle on James McClean

There were three former Sunderland players in Wigan’s starting XI, including Max Power, James McClean and Ashley Fletcher.

And the away supporters particularly enjoyed a strong tackle on McLean from Trai Hume in the first half.

"I just saw the ball and went to win it and obviously the fans loved it,” said Hume after the match.

Broadhead and Wyke not involved

While both started against Sunderland in October’s reverse fixture, former Black Cats strikers Charlie Wyke and Nathan Broadhead didn’t play a part for Wigan here.

Wyke has missed Wigan’s last four matches with a knee injury and wasn’t named in the squad to face his former club.

Broadhead, meanwhile, was left on the bench, amid reports several Championship clubs want to sign him on a permanent deal from Everton in January.

Leon Dajaku’s instructions

Mowbray was forced to use all five of his substitutions, as Alex Pritchard and Abdoullah Ba picked up injury setbacks.

With limited options on the bench, Leon Dajkau replaced Ba in the 71st minute and moved into a left wing-back role when the score was still 2-1.

Sunderland coaches Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor were giving the 21-year-old constant instructions from the dugout as the visitors wrapped up all three points.

Wigan wear away kit

Fans may have noticed that Wigan were wearing their away kit as part of the #NoHomeKit campaign.

