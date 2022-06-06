Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broadhead scored 13 goals in 27 appearances while on loan with the Black Cats during the 2021/22 season, despite multiple injury setbacks.

The 24-year-old has a year left on his contract at Everton, meaning another loan move would seem unlikely unless he signs a new deal at Goodison Park.

Yet according to Liverpool World, Wigan, who were also promoted to the Championship along with Sunderland, are showing an interest in signing Broadhead on loan.

The report claims Leam Richardson's side are aiming to bolster their attacking options and Broadhead is one player who has been discussed.

It goes on to say Wigan have concerns about the forward’s injury record.

Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said last month that Sunderland would discuss Broadhead’s future with Everton.

“We will have a conversation with Everton this week, to see where they are at with it and where we are at with it, and see if that’s aligned,” Speakman said.

“We have to respect the fact that he is an Everton player.

“We have seen him as our player for the year, because we had to get the best out of him but now that the season is finished he unfortunately goes back to being an Everton player.

“Look, he’s had some incredible moments and he’s been an inspiration in many respects in terms of some of the goals he’s scored.

“It has been harder for him of late because of injury but you can’t take away from the fact that he has got all the attributes to go and play at Championship level.”

The Echo also spoke to Everton reporter Adam Jones at the Liverpool Echo, who said there was little chance of Broadhead signing a new deal at Goodison Park.

“Everton are set to be in the midst of an overhaul of their squad with Frank Lampard and new director of football Kevin Thelwell at the helm,” he said.

“For Broadhead, you'd imagine there would only be a slim chance of him signing a new deal. Realistically if he was going to break through into the senior side, you'd have thought the time would have already come by now.

“There was a certain sense of surprise when the forward signed his last two-year contract with the club when Carlo Ancelotti was still at Goodison Park, but that could yet prove to be a smart decision if the Blues are to get a fee from their exciting talent.”

He added that Sunderland have a good chance of re-signing Broadhead this summer: “I'd personally say there's a very realistic chance of this move happening.

“Broadhead clearly enjoyed his time at the Stadium of Light, why wouldn't you when you're getting regular chances of senior football under a manager that clearly trusts you?