The 24-year-old scored 13 goals in 27 games while on loan at the Stadium of Light last season and has just a year left on his Everton contract.

To find out more we caught up with Adam Jones, Everton reporter for the Liverpool Echo, to get the view from Merseyside:

What are the chances of Broadhead signing a new deal at Everton?

AJ: “Everton are set to be in the midst of an overhaul of their squad with Frank Lampard and new director of football Kevin Thelwell at the helm.

“For Broadhead, you'd imagine there would only be a slim chance of him signing a new deal. Realistically if he was going to break through into the senior side, you'd have thought the time would have already come by now.

“There was a certain sense of surprise when the forward signed his last two-year contract with the club when Carlo Ancelotti was still at Goodison Park, but that could yet prove to be a smart decision if the Blues are to get a fee from their exciting talent.”

Has there been much talk about him from the Everton end this season?

AJ: “There's always interest in how loan departures are getting on from the Everton side of things, and Broadhead is no exception to that.

“His spell at Burton Albion in 2019/20 garnered a fair amount of attention as he had a really strong period in what was his first taste of senior football, but he's earned a much more prominent role in his time at Sunderland.

“He's someone who has had a lot of eyes on him from his time with the clubs under-23s in the past as he excelled at that level.”

What do you think Sunderland’s chances are of re-signing him?

AJ: “I'd personally say there's a very realistic chance of this move happening.

“Broadhead clearly enjoyed his time at the Stadium of Light, why wouldn't you when you're getting regular chances of senior football under a manager that clearly trusts you?

“His strong performances seem to have garnered a lot of praise from Sunderland fans too, and he's taken to them just as much as they have taken to him.

“If you're comfortable at a club, you're getting chances to impress, and they're earning you call ups to your national side (before an unfortunate withdrawal through injury) - then clearly it seems to be a good fit.

“Whether a loan or a permanent deal is the avenue pursued is probably yet to be seen, but you'd expect Broadhead would love an opportunity to prove himself in the Championship.”

What sort of fee do you think Everton would ask for?

AJ: “A fee in this sense is very hard to judge.

“Given Everton's well-documented financial situation there is a need for them to clear some players off their books before they secure new talent. But, it's unlikely that Broadhead is a significant outlay as things stand.