The left-back started for Alex Neil’s side as the Wearsiders finally won promotion to the Championship against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium.
It capped a memorable first season in professional football for the 20-year-old defender after making the move to Wearside from Tottenham during the summer transfer window.
Asked about his emotions following the win, Cirkin said: “Unreal. This is my first season in professional football and I can’t tell you the feeling. It is amazing.
“Even making the move. Sunderland. That’s my club now. You have to put 100% in every match and we got where we needed to be.
"It was a tough game. Well, I say that but the last 10 games have been tough in League One. Especially this year as well. I think the quality of teams has been very good.
“Wycombe are a good side. Sheffield Wednesday are a good side. There’s quality there.”
Sunderland and Cirkin will now play in the Championship next season after ending a four-year wait for promotion from League One.
“I’m not really looking at that now. I just want to celebrate,” Cirkin said when asked how the club would fare in the second tier.
“It will be a good test. I feel like we were never meant to be in this league. Even before I came here, I always looked at Sunderland as a Championship or Premier League club.
“I think next year we can start to play some football.”