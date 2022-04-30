Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Broadhead scored the only goal of the game in the 10th minute after he was sent through on goal by Corry Evans.

Broadhead was then forced off with an injury before half-time and was replaced by Jack Clarke.

Sunderland will now face Sheffield Wednesday in the play-offs.

Ross Stewart.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...