Loading...

Morecambe 0 Sunderland 1: Story of the day as Cats set up League One play-off against Sheffield Wednesday after Nathan Broadhead winner

Sunderland beat Morecambe 1-0 at the Mazuma Stadium to secure their place in the League One play-offs.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 3:12 pm

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Nathan Broadhead scored the only goal of the game in the 10th minute after he was sent through on goal by Corry Evans.

Broadhead was then forced off with an injury before half-time and was replaced by Jack Clarke.

Sunderland will now face Sheffield Wednesday in the play-offs.

Ross Stewart.

Most Popular

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Here’s how it played out at the Mazuma Stadium:

LIVE: Morecambe 0 Sunderland 1 (Broadhead, 10)

Last updated: Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 15:05

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Wright, Batth, O’Nien, Gooch, Evans, Embleton, Roberts, Pritchard (Neil, 83), Broadhead (Clarke, 26), Stewart (Matete, 73)
  • Subs: Hoffmann, Xhemajli, Hume, Matete, Neil, Clarke, McGeady
  • Morecambe XI: Carson, Cooney, Bedeau, Bennett, Gibson, Fane (Diagouraga, 71), Phillips, Wildig, Connolly (Obika, 84), Stockton, Gnahoua (Ayunga, 67)
  • Subs: Smith, O’Connor, Diagouraga, Obika, Ayunga, McLoughlin, McAlmont
Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 15:05

Reaction from Alex Neil

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 14:48

It’s Sheffield Wednesday in the play-offs - here’s everything you need to know

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 14:27

Reaction from the Mazuma Stadium

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 14:24

FULL-TIME: Morecame 0 Sunderland 1 - SUNDERLAND ARE IN THE PLAY-OFFS

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 14:22

90+2’ Wright heads clear

Another important header from the centre-back as Sunderland clear the danger.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 14:20

Four minutes added time

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 14:19

86’ Neil up front

Jack Clarke is now alongside Neil up top.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 14:13

84’ SUBSTITUTION: ON: Obika - OFF: Connolly

Final change for the hosts.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 14:12

83’ SUBSTITUTION: ON: Neil - OFF: Pritchard

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 14:11

82’ Pritchard free-kick hits the wall

Roberts won a free-kick on the edge of the box for Sunderland but Pritchard’s free-kick hit the wall and went behind for a corner.

That will be the playmaker’s last involvement. Dan Neil is coming on.

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
SunderlandSheffield WednesdayCatsMorecambeLeague One