Nathan Broadhead scored the only goal of the game in the 10th minute after he was sent through on goal by Corry Evans.
Broadhead was then forced off with an injury before half-time and was replaced by Jack Clarke.
Sunderland will now face Sheffield Wednesday in the play-offs.
Here’s how it played out at the Mazuma Stadium:
LIVE: Morecambe 0 Sunderland 1 (Broadhead, 10)
Last updated: Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 15:05
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Wright, Batth, O’Nien, Gooch, Evans, Embleton, Roberts, Pritchard (Neil, 83), Broadhead (Clarke, 26), Stewart (Matete, 73)
- Subs: Hoffmann, Xhemajli, Hume, Matete, Neil, Clarke, McGeady
- Morecambe XI: Carson, Cooney, Bedeau, Bennett, Gibson, Fane (Diagouraga, 71), Phillips, Wildig, Connolly (Obika, 84), Stockton, Gnahoua (Ayunga, 67)
- Subs: Smith, O’Connor, Diagouraga, Obika, Ayunga, McLoughlin, McAlmont
Reaction from Alex Neil
It’s Sheffield Wednesday in the play-offs - here’s everything you need to know
Reaction from the Mazuma Stadium
FULL-TIME: Morecame 0 Sunderland 1 - SUNDERLAND ARE IN THE PLAY-OFFS
90+2’ Wright heads clear
Another important header from the centre-back as Sunderland clear the danger.
Four minutes added time
86’ Neil up front
Jack Clarke is now alongside Neil up top.
84’ SUBSTITUTION: ON: Obika - OFF: Connolly
Final change for the hosts.
83’ SUBSTITUTION: ON: Neil - OFF: Pritchard
82’ Pritchard free-kick hits the wall
Roberts won a free-kick on the edge of the box for Sunderland but Pritchard’s free-kick hit the wall and went behind for a corner.
That will be the playmaker’s last involvement. Dan Neil is coming on.