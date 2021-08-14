The Black Cats beat Wigan Athletic in their first league game last weekend, and progressed in the Carabao Cup against Port Vale in midweek.

Sunderland have also been able to complete two new defensive signings this week, with left-back Dennis Cirkin joining from Tottenham and versatile defender Frederik Alves signing on loan from West Ham.

Cirkin could make his Black Cats debut against MK Dons, yet Johnson is wary the defender, 19, hasn’t played much first-team football.

On the eve of the game, MK Dons have appointed a new head coach in Liam Manning, with the 35-year-old set to take charge of today’s match.

The Dons drew 3-3 at Bolton in their first league game of the season and finished 13th in the table last term.

