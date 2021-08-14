MK Dons vs Sunderland LIVE: Reaction to signing from West Ham plus predicted line-ups and team news from Stadium MK
Sunderland will play their second League One game of the season this afternoon – with Lee Johnson’s side set to face MK Dons at Stadium MK.
The Black Cats beat Wigan Athletic in their first league game last weekend, and progressed in the Carabao Cup against Port Vale in midweek.
Sunderland have also been able to complete two new defensive signings this week, with left-back Dennis Cirkin joining from Tottenham and versatile defender Frederik Alves signing on loan from West Ham.
Cirkin could make his Black Cats debut against MK Dons, yet Johnson is wary the defender, 19, hasn’t played much first-team football.
On the eve of the game, MK Dons have appointed a new head coach in Liam Manning, with the 35-year-old set to take charge of today’s match.
The Dons drew 3-3 at Bolton in their first league game of the season and finished 13th in the table last term.
We’ll have live updates and analysis throughout the day.
- Sunderland will face MK Dons in League One this afternoon (3pm kick-off).
- New signing Dennis Cirkin could make his debut for the Black Cats after joining the club from Tottenham this week.
- MK Dons appointed Liam Manning as their new head coach on Friday.
- Sunderland have completed the signing of defender Frederik Alves on a season-long loan deal from West Ham.
Predicted Sunderland XI
With Embleton a fitness doubt, here’s the Sunderland side we think could start at MK Dons today.
Potential Sunderland XI: Burge: Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, Evans, O’Nien, Gooch, Pritchard, McGeady, Stewart.
How MK Dons could start
Here’s the MK Dons side which started their 3-3 draw at Bolton last time out.
What to expect from today’s opponents
Obviously it’s difficult to predict how MK Dons will line up today following Manning’s appointment yesterday.
The Dons played with a back three and wing-backs in last weekend’s 3-3 draw at Bolton and have a phlosphy to play out from the back.
We caught up with Toby Lock, sports editor for the MK Citizen, to get the inside track on Sunderland’s next opponents.
When asked which players the Black Cats will have to keep an eye on, he said: “Scott Twine and Troy Parrott look to be great additions to the side. Both like to be on the ball and make things happen. Twine has taken to the team like a duck to water in pre-season, while Parrott has only been involved in one squad since signing from Spurs, but you can see his qualities already.”
A new man in charge at MK Dons
MK Dons appointed Liam Manning as their new head coach on Friday morning – with the 35-year-old set to take charge of today’s match.
Manning, who has spent the last year in charge of Belgian side Lommel SK, will replace Russell Martin at the club after the latter joined Swansea earlier this summer.
When previewing the Sunderland match for iFollow MK Dons, Manning said: “Obviously Sunderland have big ambitions and are a big club but the group I have, I believe in them.
“I think we have some really talented players and the biggest thing is that if we can get aligned, work as a team, play as a team and allow players to bring their quality within that framework then we can challenge anybody.”
Signing number five
Sunderland also made their fifth signing of the summer yesterday evening after completing the signing of West Ham defender Frederik Alves on a season-long loan deal.
The 21-year-old is a Danish youth international who predominantly plays at centre-back and can operate at right back if required.
On the signing, Johnson said: “Frederik is a player that we have followed closely throughout the past six months, so we are delighted to welcome him to the club,” Johnson said.
“He’s a high-quality footballer, and an Under-21 international, and this is a great opportunity for him to continue his development at senior level, having experienced regular first-team action during his time in Denmark.
“He is good on the ball, tall and mobile and we now have real strength in depth in central defence.”
Lee Johnson’s thoughts
On Elliot Embleton: “Obviously Elliot Embleton had a whack,” said Sunderland boss Lee Johnson when asked about injuries.
“He came off, it was quite a bad one that he took. It was a good tackle and I was delighted that he showed that competitive aggression that I think he’s really stepped up with this season. But sometimes that lends itself to, of course, getting those contact injuries so we’ll assess Elliot.”
On Carl Winchester: “He did get a bump on his glute but he’s ok.”
On Dennis Cirkin: “Obviously Dennis we have to protect him a little bit. He’s had Covid three or four weeks ago so a little bit more time is probably needed to bed him in.
At the same time we can manage the minutes within the league because we know we’ve got Dan Neil who has done extremely well for us.”
Team news: Sunderland
Let’s start with the team news.
Sunderland will assess Elliot Embleton’s fitness ahead of the match after the midfielder picked up a knock against Wigan.
Carl Winchester also missed Tuesday’s Carabao Cup game at Port Vale with a glute injury but is expected to return to the side.
Left-back Dennis Cirkin could make his debut after joining the club from Tottenham this week but is short of match fitness.
It’s Matchday!
It’s matchday again, with Sunderland set to face MK Dons at Stadium MK this afternoon (3pm kick-off).
The Black Cats will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in League One following last weekend’s 2-1 home win over Wigan.
We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day.