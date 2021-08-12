MK Dons v Sunderland: Can I watch the match? Live stream, tickets and injury news

Sunderland travel to Stadium MK this weekend. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The Black Cats opened the new campaign with a dramatic 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic on Saturday - a league match in which the fans had the pleasure of witnessing in the flesh for the first time in 18 months.

Ross Stewart got off the mark in Sunderland’s first league match since Charlie Wyke departed the club and the Scotsman will be hoping to score in consecutive league games against MK Dons on Saturday afternoon.

The Wearside club travel to Buckinghamshire this weekend to face MK Dons for a 3pm kick-off, where they will be looking to make it three from three after they beat Port Vale in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Over 30,000 fans watched Sunderland face Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light last weekend.

Matchday Two’s fixtures also include Burton Albion v Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday v Doncaster Rovers and Wigan Athletic v Rotherham United.

How can I watch MK Dons v Sunderland?

As fans are now returning to stadiums, EFL regulations for live streaming has changed. Check out the website here for more information.

If you are unable to watch the match then you can also listen to the full match commentary on BBC Radio Newcastle.

Ethan Robson was released by Sunderland last year and later signed for Blackpool.

Quest will continue to be the home for highlights of all EFL matches – broadcast at 9pm on Saturdays – and Sunderland AFC will also upload their own highlights to their YouTube channel.

You can also check out the Sunderland Echo website to follow along via our match live blog, where we will provide coverage, reaction and analysis.

To keep up to date you can also follow us on Twitter – @sunechosafc.

Can I still buy match tickets?

Tickets for MK Dons v Sunderland went on general sale on Tuesday 10 August and are still available to buy from the SAFC website or by calling 0371 911 1973.

Tickets are priced at £22 for adults, £17 for over 65s and £7 for under 18s.

Injury news

MK Dons could be without goalkeeper Andrew Fisher who has been out since mid-July. The shotstopper returned to training prior to Dons’ opener against Bolton Wanderers but missed out on the trip to Greater Manchester.

Dons striker Max Watters limped off in the second half of their final pre-season fixture against Spurs two weeks ago and has been out of action since.

Meanwhile, midfielder Ethan Robson could face his former side and boyhood club following his departure from Sunderland last year.

Sunderland could be without makeshift right-back Carl Winchester after he was forced off due to injury on Saturday.

Denver Hume is still expected to be out due to his long-term injury, however the arrival of Dennis Cirkin means Dan Neil may be dropped from the left-back role that he took up against Wigan.

Alex Pritchard may also make his league debut after starting for the Black Cats in their 2-1 win over Port Vale earlier this week.