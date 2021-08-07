This is how Sunderland fought back to produce a thrilling opening day win against Wigan Athletic

Fears of defensive frailties in the still developing Black Cats squad looked to be well founded when Gwion Edwards put an ambitious Wigan Athletic side ahead, but the repsonse from Lee Johnson’s side was emphatic.

Aiden McGeady brought them almost immediately level from the penalty spot when Ross Stewart was fouled, and an excellent header from the striker put them ahead early in the second half.

Sunderland produced some excellent forward play, with Lynden Gooch particularly influential as he drove forward from the right.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Stewart heads Sunderland into the lead

Though six minutes of added time tested the nerves of the red-and-white army, the home side were ultimately good value for their win.

The Stadium of Light had welcomed back over 30,000 fans for the fixture, with traffic issues in the area forcing kick off to be delayed by fifteen minutes.

The consequence was that a ferocious atmosphere built and built, the sides taking to the pitch to a deafening roar.

Unsurprisingly, the pace of the game was frantic in the opening exchanges, the two teams determined to get on the front foot in an end-to-end encounter.

Though Wigan were seeing the majority of possession, it was the hosts who had the first opening when Elliot Embleton was sprung clear. The attacking midfielder got to the byline and cut a dangerous cross to the heart of the box, but Amos was equal to it and was able to make the interception as Stewart loomed.

While Sunderland were ambitious in their forward play, the defensive frailties in the fragile defence were obvious from the off.

Wigan targeted their left flank ruthlessly, with Dan Neil excellent on the ball but lacking the support he needed off it.

That route almost produced the opener seven minutes in, when Lynden Gooch had to make a brilliant block near his own goalline. The reprieve lasted barely ten minutes. Wigan broke free down the left and when though their first effort struck the post, Edwards has the simplest of finishes as he met the rebound.

Wigan players and supporters celebrated deliriously, but the response from the Black Cats was superb.

Embleton broke free of his nearest markers, releasing Stewart in the box. Darikwa fouled and McGeady did the rest, sending Amos the wrong way with an excellent penalty.

That visibly settled the hosts, who began to dominate the game and carve out the best chances.

Embleton looked certain to put his side ahead when Wigan were unable to clear their lines from a cross, but Pearce produced a stunning block to turn his volley away from goal.

A corner shortly followed and Flanagan should perhaps have done better when the ball fell for him at the back post. His half volley was relatively well struck, but Darika was able to get back and make another block.

The best chance of the half came ten minutes before the end, Neil recycling possession from a corner and releasing McGeady with a superb through ball. The cross to the middle of the goal was good, but Embleton just couldn’t quite get the timing of his jump right and nodded over the bar.

Wigan continued to threaten but mostly on the break, Power missing a good operning after another break down the left.

Their counter-attacking threat was obvious but for the most part it was Sunderland threatening the goal more regularly, Stewart heading a cross form Gooch over the bar moments before the break.

The second half started evenly, but when the lead arrived for Sunderland it could hardly have been from a more simple avenue.

Gooch had done well to force the corner with a driving run down the right, and the inswinging delivery from the left boot of Embleton was perfect. Stewart was there to meet it and with no one on the back post, his deft header rolled into the far corner.

The Black Cats well on top, driving at the Wigan defence and causing problems. They almost extended their lead when Gooch again had the beating of his full back, standing up a cross to the back post that Stewart could only nod wide.

The home side thought they were head with twenty minutes to play when Gooch once again sprung away in his best move yet, unfurling a stunning curling effort that somehow bounced clear of goal after striking the crossbar.

When Wyke nodded a cross over just moments later, it was a warning to the Black Cats that for all there positive play, the game was still perilously tight.

They almost conceded moments later when caught in possession high up the pitch, and Edwards ought to have slid Wyke in for an easy finish as he broke clear. Instead he went for the early shot, and it was straight at Burge who was able to make the save.

Sunderland were beginning to try and slow the game down, not helped by an injury to Carl Winchester that forced Lynden Gooch into a full back role for the closing stages of the game.

Wigan pushed hard for a winner but Sunderland defended well, Burge ultimately untested as the Black Cats sealed a superb win.

Sunderland XI: Burge; Winchester (Diamond, 75), Flanagan, Doyle, Neil; Evans, O’Nien; Gooch, Embleton (Wright, 85), McGeady (O’Brien, 73), Stewart

Subs: Patterson, Pritchard, Grigg, Hawkes

Wigan Athletic XI: Amos; Darikwa, Pearce, Whatmough, Long; Power, Naylor (Cousins, 87); Edwards (Humphrys, 79), Keane (Jones, 66), Lang; Wyke

Subs: Jones, Cousins, Massey, Aasgaard, Robinson

Bookings: Power, 37 Edwards, 49 Winchester, 56 Darikwa, 87 Wyke, 90

Attendance: 31,549

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.