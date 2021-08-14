MK Dons 1 Sunderland 2 RECAP: Big win for the Black Cats after Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton goals at Stadium MK
Sunderland won their second League One game of the season after beating MK Dons 2-1 at Stadium MK.
Ross Stewart put the Black Cats ahead three minutes before half-time, before Elliot Embleton added a second shortly after the interval.
Tottenham loanee Troy Parrott pulled a goal back for the hosts while Lynden Gooch saw a penalty saved by Dons goalkeeper Andrew Fisher.
Despite some late pressure Lee Johnson’s side hung on to claim a valuable three points – here’s how the match unfolded:
RECAP: MK Dons 1 (Parrott, 56) Sunderland 2 (Stewart, 42) (Embleton, 52)
Last updated: Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 17:57
- Sunderland XI: Burge, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, Evans (Pritchard, 62), Neil, Gooch, McGeady, Embleton, Stewart
- Subs: Patterson, Wright, Taylor, Hawkes, Pritchard, O’Brien
- MK Dons XI: Fisher, Darling, O’Hora, Jules, Harvie, Watson, Robson, Twine, O’Riley, Eisa, Parrott
- Subs: Ravioli, Lewington, Brown, Martin, Baldwin, McEachran, Boateng
Thanks for joining us today
We’ll have more reaction analysis on the SAFC section of the Echo website.
Lee Johnson reaction
Some important saves from Burge
Full-time thoughts from Stadium MK
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND WIN
90+4’ Martin’s shot straight at Burge
Another effort on target for the hosts.
90+2’ Stewart flashes a shot wide
Close from the Sunderland striker but his low shot across goal was off target.