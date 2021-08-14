Ross Stewart put the Black Cats ahead three minutes before half-time, before Elliot Embleton added a second shortly after the interval.

Tottenham loanee Troy Parrott pulled a goal back for the hosts while Lynden Gooch saw a penalty saved by Dons goalkeeper Andrew Fisher.

Despite some late pressure Lee Johnson’s side hung on to claim a valuable three points – here’s how the match unfolded:

Aiden McGeady.

