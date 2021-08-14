MK Dons 1 Sunderland 2 RECAP: Big win for the Black Cats after Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton goals at Stadium MK

Sunderland won their second League One game of the season after beating MK Dons 2-1 at Stadium MK.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 6:33 pm

Ross Stewart put the Black Cats ahead three minutes before half-time, before Elliot Embleton added a second shortly after the interval.

Tottenham loanee Troy Parrott pulled a goal back for the hosts while Lynden Gooch saw a penalty saved by Dons goalkeeper Andrew Fisher.

Despite some late pressure Lee Johnson’s side hung on to claim a valuable three points – here’s how the match unfolded:

RECAP: MK Dons 1 (Parrott, 56) Sunderland 2 (Stewart, 42) (Embleton, 52)

Last updated: Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 17:57

  • Sunderland XI: Burge, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, Evans (Pritchard, 62), Neil, Gooch, McGeady, Embleton, Stewart
  • Subs: Patterson, Wright, Taylor, Hawkes, Pritchard, O’Brien
  • MK Dons XI: Fisher, Darling, O’Hora, Jules, Harvie, Watson, Robson, Twine, O’Riley, Eisa, Parrott
  • Subs: Ravioli, Lewington, Brown, Martin, Baldwin, McEachran, Boateng
Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 17:57

Thanks for joining us today

We’ll have more reaction analysis on the SAFC section of the Echo website.

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 17:56

Lee Johnson reaction

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 17:01

Some important saves from Burge

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:59

Full-time thoughts from Stadium MK

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:57

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND WIN

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:52

90+4’ Martin’s shot straight at Burge

Another effort on target for the hosts.

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:50

90+2’ Stewart flashes a shot wide

Close from the Sunderland striker but his low shot across goal was off target.

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:50

Seven minutes added time!

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:46

87’ Final change for MK Dons

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:45

86’ Second change for MK Dons

