Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Millwall supporters have shown their class to Sunderland fans once again by donating money to the Bradley Lowery Foundation

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bradley Lowery Foundation has paid tribute to Millwall supporters after they made a heartfelt donation during their recent trip to Sunderland.

Ahead of Millwall’s Championship clash against the Black Cats on March 29 at the Stadium of Light, away fans collected and donated a total of £162.54 to the foundation in memory of young Sunderland supporter Bradley Lowery, whose legacy continues to inspire across football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a message shared on social media, the foundation wrote: “We would like to say a HUGEEEE thank you to the Millwall Football Club fan's (sic) who have very kindly donated £162.54 to our charity. These funds were collected before entering the Stadium of Light’s away end for Millwall's recent visit on the 29th of March. What a lovely thing to do. Just another amazing example of how clubs can come together for a greater good.”

Lowery captured the hearts of football fans around the country during his brave battle with neuroblastoma, before tragically passing away in 2017 at just six years old. His legacy lives on through the foundation, which supports children and families dealing with life-threatening or life-limiting conditions.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

This generous gesture from Millwall fans is the latest example of how supporters from across the football community continue to unite in Bradley’s memory — showing that rivalry on the pitch never outweighs compassion off it. Millwall have previously raised funds for the foundation and have also displayed several banners at various fixtures over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans of Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday also raised around £30k for the foundation last June following an unfortunate incident at Hillsborough. After a Championship fixture between the two clubs in Sheffield last season, an Owls fan taunted Wearsiders by mocking the death of Lowery.

Dale Houghton, from Rotherham, was seen laughing as he held up an image of the six-year-old at a match against Sunderland, which Sheffield Wednesday had lost. Houghton was given a 12-week suspended prison sentence with his actions prompting disgust from the football world but also renewed support for the Lowery family.

In his sentencing remarks, the judge during the case called the actions of Houghton "utterly appalling" and "disgraceful" and said the defendant "inflicted trauma on an already bereaved family".

District Judge Marcus Waite told Houghton: "You showed callous disrespect to a brave young man who was rightly held in the highest esteem by football fans everywhere."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connie Coombs, who defended Houghton at the trial, said her client accepted his actions were "outrageous", "deplorable", "atrocious" and a "heinous act".

Ms Coombs said it was "a moment of utter stupidity in the context of back-and-forth between himself and the Sunderland fans". She said alcohol contributed to the offence, which was "out of character".