Millwall suffer double-injury setback ahead of clash with Sunderland as Gary Rowett reveals fitness worries

Gary Rowett’s side defeated Cardiff City 2-0 at the weekend in a win that lifted them to 14th in the Championship table.

However, the victory came at a cost with captain Shaun Hutchinson and winger Tyler Burey suffering injuries that look set to keep them out of the game with Sunderland at the weekend.

Millwall captain Shaun Hutchinson has been ruled-out of the clash with Sunderland through injury (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

These injuries come as a major blow for the Lions who will also be without Ryan Leonard and Mason Bennett through hamstring injuries.

Speaking to South London Press, Rowett said: “We’re pretty much how we were at the weekend.”

“Mason is unavailable and Lenny is unavailable. Tyler looks like he is unavailable, he may be out for a week or 10 days. I think it is something that will probably keep him out but we’ll see how he is tomorrow.

“Hutchy is unavailable. It’s a bit disappointing but we just have to roll with the headaches and accept it is part of what happens. It’s certainly not ideal because you want to get a little bit of continuity and injuries make it difficult to maintain that strong squad with the ability to change things within games and between games.

“Tyler had a bang to his knee and we think it’s just a little bit of damage to his ligaments, not dissimilar to Zian’s [injury], which wasn’t really much. He woke up and felt like there was a bit of an issue.

“The good thing is most should be back fit after the international break and that is only three more games and not seven or eight. If you’ve got a hectic period then a lot of games can be missed but with that break coming up it then they don’t miss quite as many – that’s a positive.”

Sunderland, meanwhile, will be without talisman Ross Stewart and Dennis Cirkin after the club confirmed both were set for a spell on the sidelines.