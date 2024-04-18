Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have just three games left of the Championship season as they aim to end a disappointing campaign on a high note. Saturday’s visit of Millwall to the Stadium of Light will present a chance for Mike Dodds’ side to go four unbeaten.

Elsewhere in the second-tier, it’s all to play for at the top and bottom of the table with promotion and relegation still undecided. Leeds United will watch Leicester City and Southampton play before their trip to Middlesbrough on Monday and a key man of Daniel Farke’s side is attracting transfer interest as part of this evening’s Championship headlines.

Harris on FA Cup decision

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millwall manager Neil Harris insists the decision to scrap FA Cup replays is only going to affect teams in the lower leagues. Harris is preparing his Lions side for Saturday’s trip to Sunderland but took time out of his press conference to criticise the rule change.

"It's all about money and all that's doing is affecting teams lower down the football pyramid," he said. "I'm a huge fan of all levels of football, losing FA Cup replays will be hard."

"Clubs are going to lose the chance to go away [from home] and fight tooth and nail for a 0-0 draw, backs against the wall, and play a sold-out replay at home against a Premier League or Championship team. It affects the fans more than anyone else."

Summerville talks

Leeds will hold talks with Crysencio Summerville in a bid to keep hold of him this summer - although Fabrizio Romano believes it will be difficult. A host of top clubs are keeping an eye on the winger including Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be difficult for Leeds to keep hold of Summerville,” Romano told GiveMeSport. “I'm sure Leeds will try. Leeds will speak to the player and his representatives to find a way to keep the player at the club.

“But it won't be easy because many important clubs in England are keeping a close eye on his performances. So, I think it will be difficult, but it’s still open, so let's give Leeds their options to keep the boy at the club.”

Szmodics’ Premier League dream

Blackburn Rovers star Sammie Szmodics has confirmed his desire to play in the Premier League amid a superb season. The Republic of Ireland international has an impressive 24 league goals this season, enough to earn him a place on the three-man shortlist for the Championship’s Player of the Year - which was eventually won by Summerville.

“I would like to think so [ready to make the step up],” He told talkSPORT. “It is obviously about getting that opportunity and chance to do so. Hopefully, I have shown people who doubted me in the Championship that I can make that step up and do it at this level.