Millwall boss Neil Harris reveals 'outstanding' double contract deal ahead of Sunderland clash
Millwall boss Neil Harris has given his verdict on the contract extensions triggered by two of his most valued players.
First-team pair Ryan Leonard and George Saville have both been handed new deals after triggering appearance clauses in their respective deals this season. Millwall play Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday.
Both Leonard and Saville will remain at The Den alongside former Sunderland players Duncan Watmore and Goerge Honeyman until the summer of 2025 with Millwall boss Harris pleased with the situation ahead of his side’s trip to the North East this weekend.
“I think the football club will be delighted that Ryan and George have earned contract extensions, taking them into next season,” Harris told the South London Press. “Personally for me, for 10 games, they have been outstanding.
“Not just in their performances – that everyone sees – but behind the scenes – leadership in the changing room and driving standards in training sessions. It has been phenomenal and a huge part in us improving performances and results. I can’t give them any bigger praise than picking them in every game I’ve done so far.
“They are two players I signed at the football club previously and really enjoyed working with. They have both had to adapt their games due to maturing in age. They have done. I’ve asked Ryan to play at right-back in his 10 appearances and he has been phenomenal, in my opinion, he’s been one of the best in the division over that period.
“For George to play with a lot more discipline than he used to in my previous tenure, he has been outstanding. Both have produced not only fantastic performances but played with real grit, determination and – the biggest thing of all – a winning mentality, which we have strived for. I look forward to working with them not just until the end of this season but into pre-season next year.”
Sunderland are looking for back-to-back wins in the Championship against Harris’ Millwall under interim head coach Mike Dodds after his side defeated West Brom at The Hawthorns last weekend with Pierre Ekwah’s strike clinching the points.
