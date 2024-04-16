Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Millwall boss Neil Harris has given his verdict on the contract extensions triggered by two of his most valued players.

First-team pair Ryan Leonard and George Saville have both been handed new deals after triggering appearance clauses in their respective deals this season. Millwall play Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Leonard and Saville will remain at The Den alongside former Sunderland players Duncan Watmore and Goerge Honeyman until the summer of 2025 with Millwall boss Harris pleased with the situation ahead of his side’s trip to the North East this weekend.

“I think the football club will be delighted that Ryan and George have earned contract extensions, taking them into next season,” Harris told the South London Press. “Personally for me, for 10 games, they have been outstanding.

“Not just in their performances – that everyone sees – but behind the scenes – leadership in the changing room and driving standards in training sessions. It has been phenomenal and a huge part in us improving performances and results. I can’t give them any bigger praise than picking them in every game I’ve done so far.

“They are two players I signed at the football club previously and really enjoyed working with. They have both had to adapt their games due to maturing in age. They have done. I’ve asked Ryan to play at right-back in his 10 appearances and he has been phenomenal, in my opinion, he’s been one of the best in the division over that period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For George to play with a lot more discipline than he used to in my previous tenure, he has been outstanding. Both have produced not only fantastic performances but played with real grit, determination and – the biggest thing of all – a winning mentality, which we have strived for. I look forward to working with them not just until the end of this season but into pre-season next year.”