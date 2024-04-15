Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s limited edition retro range has sold out on the club’s online store just hours after going live.

Sunderland released two special edition pieces of hummel gear to celebrate their new multi-million-pound partnership with the kit manufacturer on Monday, April 15 at 10am. The initial retro line featured two legendary products that hadn’t previously been released to supporters, the 1992 FA Cup final walk-out jacket and the 1993-94 yellow third shirt.

1,992 items of the limited range were made available on Monday morning with Sunderland stressing that both products would be available in-store and online subject to availability. However, just hours after the drop went live, the club’s online store sold out such was the demand from supporters. However, retail partner Fanatics still have the retro third kit available but not the FA Cup tracksuit.

As part of the release, Sunderland also announced a deal with Vaux, the Sunderland-based microbrewery who have revived the city's iconic brand. The new home and away kits for next season are yet to be revealed but the 1992 FA Cup top was on display at The Hawthorns last weekend, with Sunderland's first-team squad sporting the new tracksuit in the build-up to the game.

Last week, the Black Cats announced that iconic supplier hummel would be taking over as their new kit partner from July of this year, signing an initial five-year deal in what is said to be a multi-million-pound contract in a move which pleased supporters of the club generally.

After striking the deal to replace Nike with Sunderland, hummel CEO Neil Burke said: "We are thrilled to announce our long-term partnership with Sunderland AFC. With boundless excitement, we embrace our reunion with Sunderland 30 years after the chevrons left the iconic kit.

