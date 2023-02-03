News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Millwall 1 Sunderland 1: Highlights after Dennis Cirkin goal earns Cats a point at The Den

Sunderland came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw against Millwall at The Den.

By Joe Nicholson
3 minutes ago

After a goalless first half, Lions defender Jake Cooper opened the scoring just before the hour mark after a corner.

The Black Cats then managed to equalise nine minutes from time when Alex Pritchard’s free-kick was converted by Dennis Cirkin.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here’s how the game played out:

Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland against Millwall.

RECAP: Millwall 1 (Cooper, 59) Sunderland 1 (Cirkin, 81)

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese (Cirkin, 67) (Anderson, 85), Neil, Michut, Roberts, Amad, Clarke (Pritchard, 63), Gelhardt (Ba, 89)
  • Subs: Bass, Cirkin, Anderson, Ekwah, Ba, Bennette, Pritchard
  • Millwall XI: Long, McNamara, Cooper, Cresswell, Wallace, Mitchell, Saville, Fleming, Bennet (Watmore, 45), Honeyman (Voglsammer, 84), Bradshaw (Burke, 84)
  • Subs: Bialkowski, Malone, Shackleton, Leonard, Burke, Voglsammer, Watmore
Show new updates

Reaction from Mowbray

Reaction from The Den

FULL-TIME: MILLWALL 1 SUNDERLAND 1

90+2’ Important challenge from Hume

Hume had to keep his concentration to make an important tackle in his own penalty area there.

SIX minutes added time

89’ Another Sunderland change

ON: Ba

OFF: Gelhardt

85’ Cirkin forced off

Anderson comes on in place of Cirkin.

84’ Double change for Millwall

ON: Voglsammer and Burke

OFF: Honeyman and Bradshaw

81’ GOOOOOAAALLLLL!!! CIRKIN!!!

Sunderland are level after Roberts won another free-kick which saw Saville booked.

Pritchard’s delivery was turned in by Cirkin who took a whack for his troubles.

The defender needed treatment but was able to walk off.

79’ Chance to seal it

That could have been game over as Watmore broke away and had Bradshaw to his right.

The former’s pass was just overhit as Neil managed to get back and make a tackle.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
MillwallBlack Cats