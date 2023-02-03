Millwall 1 Sunderland 1: Highlights after Dennis Cirkin goal earns Cats a point at The Den
Sunderland came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw against Millwall at The Den.
After a goalless first half, Lions defender Jake Cooper opened the scoring just before the hour mark after a corner.
The Black Cats then managed to equalise nine minutes from time when Alex Pritchard’s free-kick was converted by Dennis Cirkin.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Millwall 1 (Cooper, 59) Sunderland 1 (Cirkin, 81)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese (Cirkin, 67) (Anderson, 85), Neil, Michut, Roberts, Amad, Clarke (Pritchard, 63), Gelhardt (Ba, 89)
- Subs: Bass, Cirkin, Anderson, Ekwah, Ba, Bennette, Pritchard
- Millwall XI: Long, McNamara, Cooper, Cresswell, Wallace, Mitchell, Saville, Fleming, Bennet (Watmore, 45), Honeyman (Voglsammer, 84), Bradshaw (Burke, 84)
- Subs: Bialkowski, Malone, Shackleton, Leonard, Burke, Voglsammer, Watmore
Hume had to keep his concentration to make an important tackle in his own penalty area there.
Sunderland are level after Roberts won another free-kick which saw Saville booked.
Pritchard’s delivery was turned in by Cirkin who took a whack for his troubles.
The defender needed treatment but was able to walk off.