Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike Dodds says his turbulent spell as interim head coach has made him determined than ever to do the job in the long run, but added that he is no rush to do so and still feels he has to a lot to learn.

Dodds took over from Michael Beale in February after the club's steady decline in form and performances, and has overseen just one win since then. He has however had to deal with a lengthy injury list and some suspensions to key players in that time, and oversaw a spirited performance in the 0-0 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Dodds admits that his spell in charge has not worked out as he had hoped, he believes it will stand him in good stead for the future and has not deterred him from taking on the role somewhere down the line.

"I always say to young players and I would be a hypocrite if I didn't take the same stance, I think failure is the most important ingredient to success," Dodds said.

"I've worked with a lot of very talented young players and people only ever see the end product, they don't see the pain that goes into the process. People only see a Chris Rigg play on a Saturday and think what a talent he is, but for Chris Rigg to get to where he's got to, he will have gone through a lot of ups and downs.

"People see Jude Bellingham and think he's this gift from God who was born to play football but the reality is there was a lot of struggle and pain. The difference in my role is my pain and struggle is public. I wouldn't be sat here today if I hadn't taken the Cheltenham and Doncaster games. I needed that kick between the legs for me to reflect and think I need to be better at this, this and this. The last spell I had I had a fortunate hand to play. The games weren't easy but taking over from Tony, it was very seamless, you have a fully fit squad to pick from. And the games went really, really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But when everything is really smooth I don't think you find out a lot about yourself and I think the Blackburn game, when I sit down and reflect will be really important. The Swansea game in the first half will be as well. In the main, and I mean this respectfully, there's a lot I'm happy with. I'm really thankful for those tough moments because they're the moments that will help me get to where I want to get to.

"If anything this spell that has been a lot more difficult than the previous spell has reaffirmed that this is what I want to do. The last time went a lot better but I knew it wasn't real. I took them for three games. I knew this period there would be more ups and downs and all it's done is reaffirm my belief that this is what I want to do. I've turned 37 so I still have a lot of time on my side, I still have a lot of people I want to learn from, and I'm not in a huge rush to do this role whether it's here or somewhere else, but I want to improve and get better."

Dodds is expected to return to a role in the first-team coaching staff when a new head coach is appointed this summer, and the 37-year-old says he is proud of the effort he is put in amid challenging circumstances - even if the results have not been what he or anyone had hoped for.

"I've said it a lot but I understand that if I win games I'll get praise and if I lose it's the polar opposite," Dodds said after the draw with Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the circumstances to the last time i took over have been completely different and it's taken longer to get them going in the direction we want. With all the games apart from the first half of the Swansea game and the game last Monday, there have been pockets that I really liked. The reality is I will reflect on this period and be better for it, I think the average age of the games I've taken is 22 and I think the most experienced manager could be sat here.. you can only deal with the hand you are dealt.

"I'm really proud of how I've prepared the team but sometimes you need a bit of a help," he added.