Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike Dodds says he is monitoring Jobe Bellingham's workload but insists that the midfielder's physical output suggests there are no issues with fatigue at this stage.

Bellingham has already made 36 appearances for Sunderland across all competitions this season, scoring five goals. He has been a regular under all three head coaches this season and many supporters fear that his continued inclusion could lead to burnout - as happened with some of the club's talented prospects in the promotion campaign from League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dodds says he understands that point of view but added that it isn't reflected in Bellingham's performance data.

"It's something we've got to be mindful of because he's 18," Dodds said.

"The beauty of my position is we have access to so much data around distance covered, high-speed running and all of those types of things. If we felt that there was a huge drop off in terms of what he gives us, then that's something we would have to focus on.

"But the one thing I would say about Jobe is he is always near the top when it comes to distance covered, high-intensity running, all of those types of things. We're monitoring that all the time with all the players and if we see something where the physios or the sport science department flag up that someone is potentially fatiguing or flatlining, then you have that conversation. I really don't want to be that guy who talks about data too much, but the facts are that when he plays he covers a huge amount of distance for us. The second half against Swansea in particular, the distance he covered in terms of his high-speed running were some of the best of the season - so he got stronger as that one went on. I understand it being a talking point and completely get it given that he's 18, but it's something we're monitoring and if the time comes where we have to make a decision, then we will."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bellingham could nevertheless be one of many Sunderland players rotated this week, with Dodds confirming his intention to 'utilise the squad' amid a challenging schedule.

Fellow midfielder Chris Rigg looks likely to make his first Championship start in the near future, after impressing off the bench against Norwich City at the weekend.

"We're going to have to utilise the squad, it's three games in a week," Dodds said.