Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike Dodds says that Adil Aouchiche has moved much closer to contention for the starting XI after seeing a significant improvement in the attacking midfielder's 'concentration and focus' behind the scenes.

Aouchiche, who arrived last summer with significant Ligue 1 experience, has played very little football since the festive period and was criticised by former head coach Michael Beale for his role in Ipswich Town's winning goal in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dodds says that he had a long chat with Aouchiche recently and believes he is seeing the response he was hoping for: "I had a conversation with Adil this week and I feel like we've got him in a spot where he's got a level of concentration and focus that's really important for a head coach if you're going to pick a player. I think we've got him in a good spot right now and so I don't think he's a million miles away from the team.

"My dilemma when I'm selecting a team is [assessing] Adil's assets and qualities and whether they're positively or negatively counteracting the opposition. So it's about finding the right opportunity where we can best use Adil and the qualities he has. It's interesting you bring him up because we've had quite a long conversation with him in terms of where he's at with his concentration and focus, which has been miles better. So yeah, as a result of that he isn't a million miles away from our thought processes."