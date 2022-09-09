Middlesbrough vs Sunderland U21s fixture postponed following Queen's passing

The Black Cats were set to travel to the Voneus Stadium at Bishop Auckland for the Premier League 2, Division 2, match, yet the game will now be rearranged as a mark of respect.

Two EFL matches that were set to take place on Friday have also been called, including Burnley’s Championship match against Norwich and Tranmere vs Stockport in League Two.

Sunderland’s next under-21s match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 13 away at Wolves.

The Queen’s passing will start a period of mourning across the UK, as detailed in a document called “Operation London Bridge”.

That plan is set out across nine days following the monarch’s death and states that sports fixtures will be postponed.