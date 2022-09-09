Burnley’s Championship match against Norwich was set to take place on Friday evening, along with Tranmere v Stockport in League Two, yet both will be rearranged as a mark of respect.

The passing of Queen Elizabeth was officially confirmed on Thursday evening.

Sunderland are scheduled to play Millwall at the Stadium of Light this weekend, before games against Reading and Watford next week.

Burnley’s Championship match against Norwich has been postponed.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Queen’s passing will start a period of mourning across the UK, as detailed in a document called “Operation London Bridge”.

That plan is set out across nine days following the monarch’s death and states that sports fixtures will be postponed.

Several sporting events have already been called off, including all Friday’s horse race meetings in Britain, as well as the cricket test match between England and South Africa.

The EFL have released a statement saying: “A determination regarding the remainder of this weekend’s scheduled fixtures will be made following a review of the official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation with DCMS and other sports on Friday morning.”

Chair of the EFL Rick Parry, said: “Today, the EFL was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II.

“Over a 70-year reign, Her Majesty proudly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with distinction.

“The Queen had a keen interest in sport including football. Her Majesty attended numerous FA Cup Finals throughout her reign and was an advocate for our national sport through her many years of service.

“The Monarch was at Wembley Stadium in 1966 for perhaps our national game’s most famous moment to present captain Bobby Moore with the Jules Rimet Trophy after England beat West Germany to win the World Cup.

“On behalf of the League and its Clubs, we join the rest of the nation and people across the world in mourning the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II.