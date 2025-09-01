Deadline Day: Middlesbrough have signed a former Sunderland goalkeeper

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Championship Middlesbrough have signed free agent goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin as back-up to Sol Brynn and Seny Dieng on deadline day.

The former Sunderland goalkeeper will provide back-up and competition, the 37-year-old former Scotland international has been training with Boro for the past six weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Boro statement read: “The 37-year-old has arrived as back-up to first-team goalkeepers Sol Brynn and Seny Dieng. McLaughin brings a wealth of experience, having made his professional debut for Bradford City back in 2009.

“Spells with Burton Albion and Hearts followed before he linked up with Sunderland in 2018, where he made almost 100 appearances. “He joined Rangers from Sunderland, and during his time in Glasgow he was an Scottish Premiership winner and reached the final of the UEFA Europa League.

“The goalkeeper was without a club for the current season and has been training with Boro for the past six weeks.”

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough have moved to sign Sunderland midfielder Alan Browne on loan. Browne had a good pre-season campaign and is highly rated behind the scenes both for his ability and experience, but Sunderland’s aggressive midfield recruitment this summer has left him facing a fight for his place on Wearside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Alan was an important member of our squad last season, as we achieved promotion to the Premier League. This move represents a good opportunity for him to play regularly in the Championship for a club who have promotion aspirations, and we wish him well at the Riverside Stadium.”

Browne made 23 appearances last season as Sunderland won promotion. His contract runs until the summer of 2027.

What is happening at Sunderland tonight on deadline day?

Niall Huggins has joined Wycombe Wanderers on loan for the rest of the 2025/26 season.

Huggins made his first competitive appearance since December 2023 in the Carabao Cup against Huddersfield Town last week, and has now joined former Sunderland coach Mike Dodds at the League One club as he bids to get the regular game time he needs to rebuild his match sharpness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kristjaan Speakman praised the full back’s commitment during his recovery and said the move to Wycombe was an ‘excellent’ opportunity. Wycombe Wanderers have endured a difficult start to the campaign and currently sit in the League One relegation zone, but are well resourced and expected to be a challenger over the course of the campaign.

Speakman said: “After performing well in our team, Niall’s had an incredibly difficult 18 months, and I know I speak for players, coaches, and supporters alike when I say that it’s great to see him back in action. He’s worked tirelessly to return, and this loan represents an excellent opportunity for him to play regularly throughout the upcoming campaign. We all wish him well at Wycombe Wanderers.”

The deadline closed at 7pm but clubs are still announcing various deals that have been done today. Sunderland have enjoyed a strong start to the season ahead of the first international break.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland transfer news: Bertrand Traoré, Jenson Seelt and Patrick Roberts deadline day latest