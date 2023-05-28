Middlesbrough confirm ex-Sunderland manager appointment after interesting acquisition

Middlesbrough FC have confirmed the acquisition of Middlesbrough Women and the appointment of former Sunderland Women manager Mick Mulhern.

Last Tuesday, The Echo exclusively revealed Mulhern was set to be appointed at the Teesside club ahead of the merger of Middlesbrough FC and Middlesbrough Women, with the story confirmed by both parties on Friday afternoon.

Middlesbrough Women currently compete in the National League North. The Teessiders finished 10th this campaign with Newcastle United topping the division and gaining promotion.

Mulhern has a wealth of experience in women's football and player development after overseeing Sunderland Ladies’ rise to the Women’s Super League as the club’s manager, then performing the role of centre of excellence director.

After guiding Sunderland to the top flight in 2014, Mulhern was replaced by Carlton Fairweather after making the decision to pursue other opportunities having worked with household names such as Jill Scott, Lucy Bronze, Steph Houghton and Beth Mead.

Middlesbrough Women boast a playing squad of around 20 players with former Sunderland AFC Regional Talent Club starlets Kayley Dunn and Abby Robson featuring this season.

“The appointment of Mick is a real coup for us because of the knowledge and experience he brings, and we’re looking forward to working closely together," said Ben Fisher, who moves from chairman of the old club to general manager.

“This is an historic day for us all," commented Fisher. "We’re delighted to have the support of the club. This gives us a real opportunity to move forward, and we are highly ambitious.

“Every young person who comes through the doors will have that opportunity to represent MFC and wear the badge."

