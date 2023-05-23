Former Sunderland Women coach Mick Mulhern is set to take over as manager of Middlesbrough Women, The Echo understands.

Mulhern will replace ex-Middlesbrough FC and Sheffield United striker Andy Campbell after he left Middlesbrough Women earlier this season. Currently, Middlesbrough FC and Middlesbrough Women are two separate entities.

However, it is understood that the move to bring Mulhern to the Teesside club will coincide with Middlesbrough Women being brought back under the umbrella of Middlesbrough FC, who are owned by long-term custodian Steve Gibson.

Well-placed sources have also told The Echo that current Middlesbrough Women chairman Ben Fisher will transition to the role of general manager under the new regime.

North East rivals Newcastle United and Sunderland field both men's and women's teams under their respective banners and Middlesbrough are expected to follow suit.

Middlesbrough Women currently compete in the National League North. The Teessiders finished 10th this campaign with Newcastle United topping the division.

Mulhern has a wealth of experience in women's football and player development after overseeing Sunderland Ladies’ rise to the Women’s Super League as the club’s manager, then performing the role of centre of excellence director.

After guiding Sunderland to the top flight in 2014, Mulhern was replaced by Carlton Fairweather after making the decision to pursue other opportunities having worked with household names such as Jill Scott, Lucy Bronze, Steph Houghton and Beth Mead.