Michael Beale is no longer the head coach at Sunderland after leaving his post on Monday afternoon following a disastrous 12-game spell.

Following his sacking, though, several reports have emerged regarding his final days as Sunderland boss from national publications.

Here, we take you through the key headlines that you may have missed:

TalkSPORT - How Michael Beale lost his players

"Beale is understood to have lost the dressing room, with the Sunderland players particularly unhappy at being made to do extra training after a defeat, while the manager himself took the day off."

The Sun - Extra training for Sunderland players

"That is because Beale is understood to have hauled the players in to do extra training following the loss.

"Incredibly, though, the manager did not go into the training ground and took the day off, prompting fury among the team."

TeamTALK - Polish coach linked with Sunderland job

"The Black Cats board will now draw up a list of potential replacements and TEAMtalk understands there are a couple who have already put themselves forward or have been identified as potential targets.

"One to watch is Polish coach Marek Papszun who would be keen to talk to the club and has been approached by several clubs in the UK and Saudi in recent months.

"The 49-year-old is a name well-known within the game due to his success with Polish side Rakow Czestochowa."

The Guardian - Tension at boardroom level

"It is understood tensions had been rising behind the scenes since the 43-year-old Londoner began voicing his concern at his young team’s lack of an experienced ­centre-forward. ­Sunderland’s 27-year-old owner, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, had fallen out with Mowbray when the ­latter ­publicly emphasised this ­glaring flaw in the club’s recruitment blueprint.

