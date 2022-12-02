But the Lions will try to revive the spirit of Old Trafford 2004 as they look to maintain their Championship promotion push at the Stadium of Light.

Here we have a look at five of the most memorable meetings between the two sides.

And Craig Russell and Don Goodman will certainly want to read on . . .

George McCartney of Sunderland holds off Tim Cahill of Millwall during the FA Cup Semi Final match between Sunderland and Millwall at Old Trafford. (Photo by Gary M.Prior/Getty Images)

Millwall 1 Sunderland 0: April 4, 2004

Although it ended in disappointment, this FA Cup semi-final was memorable for a Mackem invasion of Old Trafford, with most of a 56,000 crowd wearing red and white.

And even though the Black Cats missed out on only a second final appearance since 1973, they were still pushing for a play-off place in the Championship.

John Oster went close in the opening five minutes with a free kick just outside the box, but it hit the crossbar.

Tim Cahill got the only goal of the game in the 26th minute, after Paul Ifill’s shot was initially saved by Mart Poom.

Jason McAteer was sent off in the 86th minute after dragging back Neil Harris, as Black Cat dreams of a trip to Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium were dashed.

Around six weeks later, another potential trip to the Welsh capital was ruined by an agonising penalty shoot-out defeat to Crystal Palace in the play-off semi-final.

Sunderland 6 Millwall 0: December 9, 1995

In a stellar season in which Sunderland won the old Division One and promotion into the Premiership, this was the game in which they perhaps shone brightest.

After Sunderland old boy Anton Rogan had conceded a penalty converted by Martin Scott, Russell took over.

In racing on to Martin Smith’s through ball to double Sunderland’s lead in the 33rd minute, the youngster justified Peter Reid’s decision to pick him in the absence of the injured David Kelly.

But then, after Phil Gray had headed home a third in the 51st minute, Russell really went to work.

From Smith’s cross, Russell buried a memorable diving header, then rose highest at the far post to nod home Gray’s cross for his hat-trick.

But the 21-year-old was still not done, as he wriggled past Ben Thatcher to add his fourth and Sunderland’s sixth on a day to treasure.

Sunderland 6 Millwall 2: January 11, 1992

Sunderland had spent the first half of the 1992-93 season nursing a hangover from relegation from the top flight.

But they showed plenty of New Year resolve in sweeping Millwall aside at Roker Park – with Goodman their inspiration.

Paul Hardyman fired Sunderland into an early lead from 20 yards, only for future Sunderland midfielder Alex Rae to deflect home Colin Cooper’s shirt to level after 31 minutes.

John Byrne put the Black Cats ahead again 10 minutes into the second half, but then surrendered centre stage to Goodman.

Almost straight from the restart after Byrne’s goal, Goodman raced clear and lashed home from an angle, and doubled his tally with just two more minutes on the clock with a firm header.

His hat-trick was completed in the space of 16 minutes as he bundled home John Kay’s low cross, before a wayward back pass allowed Paul Kerr to pull one back for Millwall.

Sunderland still had the final word, with Peter Davenport firing home a late sixth.

Sunderland 3 Millwall 2: October 21, 1978

It was a Gary Rowell world at Roker Park as Sunderland - hunting promotion back to Division One after relegation in 1976-77 – saw off the 10-man Lions.

Rowell and the Black Cats looked set for a hatful when he struck twice in the opening 10 minutes of the game.

But Terry Towner’s 19th-minute equaliser pegged Sunderland back, and it was very much game on at the break.

Alan Brown restored the two-goal cushion five minutes into the second half, and Millwall’s challenge looked over when John Mitchell was then sent off.

But Bryan Hamilton’s 77th-minute strike made for a nervy finale before Sunderland clinched a win which moved them up to eighth in the table in a season when they would finish fourth.

Sunderland 4 Millwall 0: February 2, 1974

A pair of braces earned Sunderland only a second win in 10 Division Two games to ease pressure on manager Bob Stokoe.

Vic Halom and Billy Hughes shared the goals to cheer the Black Cats’ second lowest league crowd of the season.

Some of the 17,486 crowd were still making their way into the ground when Halom headed home a corner from Ian Porterfield.

Then two goals in as many minutes just before half-time broke the Lions’ resistance.

First, Hughes rose to meet a Bobby Kerr cross with a header of his own, before Halom threw himself at another Porterfield corner to send the Fulwell End crazy.

Then Hughes tapped home from close range at the end of a flowing move, just before half-time.