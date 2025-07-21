Sunderland set to decide Matty Young’s future as Salford and others push for loan move

Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young is attracting fresh interest ahead of the new season, with Salford City one of several clubs looking to secure his services on loan.

The 18-year-old is currently with the Black Cats' first-team squad in Portugal for their pre-season training camp, and The Echo understands that a final decision on his short-term future will be made once the group returns to England. Reports has surfaced over the weekend suggesting that the youngster would return to Salford City but the move is not yet complete amid interest in Young’s services from elsewhere during this summer’s window.

Young spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan at Salford and made 27 appearances in all competitions under Karl Robinson. Reports over the weekend suggested a second loan spell at the Peninsula Stadium could be on the cards, and sources have confirmed that Salford remain keen, though they are not the only side monitoring the situation.

The highly rated stopper has already completed successful loan stints at Darlington and Salford, racking up 41 senior appearances across the past two seasons. He is viewed internally as one of Sunderland’s brightest prospects, with staff comparing his development curve to that of current No.1 Anthony Patterson. Some even believe he has the potential to surpass those levels in the long term.

Young has featured in multiple England youth squads over the past 12 months and is admired by coaches at St George’s Park for his mature temperament and "aura without arrogance" – a phrase used by former Manchester United staff now working at Salford, who were impressed by his character and professionalism during last season’s loan.

Despite being highly regarded at the Academy of Light, Young is currently not expected to feature as a regular under Régis Le Bris this season. With Anthony Patterson established as first choice and another experienced option likely to arrive, The Echo understands that Young is open to a temporary move to ensure regular first-team football, ideally at League One or Scottish Premiership level.

However, a return to Salford in League Two may still appeal if guarantees over game time can be met. It is understood that while Young was rotated out of the side during a tricky spell last season, he regained his place and finished the campaign strongly, earning praise for his performances and attitude.

Sunderland are yet to finalise their goalkeeping plans for the new season but are expected to revisit the depth chart next summer. For now, the consensus within the club is clear: Young must play. A loan move remains the most likely outcome, though the teenager could still be involved in pre-season fixtures before a final decision is made. Young remains under contract at Sunderland until 2028.

