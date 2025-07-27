Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young returns to Salford as their first choice with a clear long-term pathway in place

Matty Young has rejoined Salford City on loan for the 2025-26 season, with Sunderland confirming the move as part of a clearly defined development plan for the promising goalkeeper.

Here, we take you behind the curtain and explain the viewpoint of both Sunderland and their young goalkeeper following the move:

Sunderland hols strong talks with multiple clubs

Sunderland and Young engaged in detailed discussions with a number of clubs across League One, League Two and in Scotland before sanctioning the player’s return to Salford. Several sides expressed interest in signing the 18-year-old on loan after his performances last season.

However, Sunderland were methodical in assessing the right environment for his next step. The club were clear that regular game time, quality of coaching, and alignment with their long-term plan would all be decisive factors – and Salford, with their strong proposal and familiarity, ticked every box and were also able to persuade the player and his representatives.

Chosen as Salford City’s first choice in League Two

Unlike some loan opportunities where young goalkeepers face competition or risk being rotated, Sunderland received firm assurances that Young will be Salford’s first-choice goalkeeper for the season ahead. That clarity was a major factor in the deal being signed off, and Sunderland are confident that a full season as an undisputed No.1 will accelerate Young’s development and confidence.

The expectation is that Young will start virtually every league and cup match for Salford this season – potentially exceeding 40 appearances if the team enjoys success in cup competitions or reaches the play-offs. Sunderland view this volume of minutes as crucial, particularly after carefully managing his exposure during his first senior loan last term. This time, the brief is simple: play, lead, and develop in a pressure environment.

Salford City rolled out the red carpet

Salford City made no secret of their desire to bring Young back. From the moment discussions opened, they laid out a detailed plan tailored to the goalkeeper’s growth, with assurances over his status, responsibilities, and support. Sunderland sources say the League Two club "rolled out the red carpet," presenting a level of professionalism and commitment that gave the Black Cats full confidence in the move.

Young returns to a club where he already has relationships in place, understands the expectations, and has previously thrived. That familiarity will allow him to focus entirely on performance rather than adaptation. Salford’s playing style, training environment, and structure are all viewed by Sunderland as conducive to continued growth – making it the ideal platform for a pivotal year in his career.

Could bypass League One entirely in 12 months

If Young delivers on expectations this season, Sunderland believe he may be ready to skip the traditional League One stepping stone entirely. The belief is that a full campaign as a standout No.1 in League Two – particularly under pressure in a promotion-chasing side – could give him the experience and maturity needed to step up to Championship level directly in 2026, either with Sunderland or via a further loan.

Should Sunderland maintain their Premier League status this season, the pathway becomes a little foggier. But if they drop back into the Championship, the door could open for Young to return and stake a claim for a senior squad place. With continued progression and a strong season at Salford behind him, he may be deemed ready to contribute at that level – especially with the club’s strategy of integrating academy talent into the first-team picture.