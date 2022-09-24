Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Martin Canning discusses Stoke switch

Alex Neil’s assistant manager Martin Canning has opened up about their switch from the Stadium of Light to the Bet365 Stadium.

Former Sunderland assistant manager Martin Canning (Picture by FRANK REID)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Canning told Stoke+: "It's been great. Obviously, things happen quickly in football, so it was a quick changeround, and since we've come in, it's been great.

"The boys have been excellent, the work on the pitch have been good and, hopefully, we can continue that."

"I think you get used to it [changing clubs]. I think in football, things change so quickly and can change so quickly, so I think it's just one of those things and when it happens, you just kind of go into that mode and you get on with it, you get through it.

"It's a different club but it's the same principles and the same kind of ways of working for yourself, so that doesn't change in terms of the way you want to try to do things. So I think it's just one of those things in football that happens."

McInnes signs new deal

Sunderland Women have confirmed that Libbi McInnes has signed a new deal with the club,

McInnes, who came on as a substitute for Keira Ramshaw in Sunderland’s game with Bristol City last weekend, has agreed a new one year deal with the club.

The England Under-19 international rose through the club’s Regional Talent Centre.

De Gea’s Wigan revelation

David De Gea has revealed he was close to signing for Wigan Athletic, before he made the move to join Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United.

De Gea, who has made almost 500 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devil’s, told BT Sports how he came close to joining the Latics, almost two years before he moved to Manchester:

De Gea said: "I was in Atletico and it was the same season I made my debut and I was like the third keeper and not even count for the team much, just training. Nothing else.