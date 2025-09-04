Marc Cucurella name-drops Sunderland while comparing Premier League finances to La Liga and warns Spain risks falling further behind

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has referenced Sunderland while discussing the Premier League’s financial power compared to La Liga, suggesting the Black Cats’ summer spending highlights the vast difference between English and Spanish football.

Speaking to Diario AS, Cucurella explained how the more balanced distribution of funds in England has allowed newly promoted sides like Sunderland to make major transfer moves, in contrast to clubs in Spain. “I don't know the exact reason, but I think the distribution of funds in England is more equitable,” Cucurella said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even newly promoted teams receive significant funding, allowing them to sign quality players. Sunderland, for example, invested €200million, while Crystal Palace managed to sign two of La Liga's best talents, Yeremy and Uche. This is what makes every Premier League match feel competitive. La Liga needs to improve this situation, or it will fall further behind.”

Cucurella also admitted he was surprised by the dominance of Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona in the minds of players when he first arrived in England. “Ultimately, only Real Madrid and Barcelona can truly compete with Premier League clubs,” he said.

The Chelsea full-back added: “When I first joined Brighton, I was surprised to see English players dreaming of playing for Madrid or Barcelona, rather than Arsenal or Chelsea. From that moment on, I realised how much global appeal Madrid and Barça have.”

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

In other transfer news, Alan Browne has completed a season-long loan move to Middlesbrough and says the chance to be closer to home and help a “massive club” fight for Premier League promotion was too good to turn down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old midfielder departs Sunderland after making 23 appearances last season, playing his part as the Black Cats secured promotion back to the top flight. But with opportunities expected to be limited under Régis Le Bris this season.

Browne says the move to Teesside made sense for a number of reasons. Speaking to the club’s media team after signing, Browne admitted his first emotion was relief: “Yeah, probably relief more than anything,” he said when asked for his initial reaction to joining Middlesbrough.

Browne explained why the move felt right for him at this stage of his career: “Well, I think for obvious reasons. It's close to home where I am at the moment. I've got a young family, so that was always going to make the move easy and it's a massive club.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a Premier League club if we're being honest and that's what I'm going to try to help get the club back to. They've made an amazing start so far, some good individual players. I had a brief chat with the manager who talked me into it as well.” Browne admitted he has been keeping up with Middlesbrough’s early-season form: “I watch the highlights every weekend, but I didn't get a chance to watch a full game. Hopefully that'll come.”

The Republic of Ireland international, who spent a decade at Preston North End before joining Sunderland last summer, says that experience shaped his entire career: “Oh, it was brilliant. I went from a boy to a man basically. It was life-changing for me at the time and I just grew as a person and a player throughout my years there and gained a lot of experience, which hopefully I can bring to the fort this club.”