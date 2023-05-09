It was an amazing afternoon at Deepdale as over 5,000 Wearsiders watched Sunderland secure a 3-0 victory over Preston North End in the Championship - with the result ultimately securing a play-off spot, which prompted reactions from ex-Sunderland players.

After a goalless first half, Amad put the visitors ahead with an excellent strike into the top corner. Substitute Alex Pritchard then added a second before Jack Clarke completed the scoring with a low effort.

After Millwall failed to beat Blackburn, Sunderland moved into the top six and will now face Luton in the play-offs with former Black Cats Matt Piper, Danny Graham, Vito Mannone and Thomas Sorensen adding their congratulations on social media.

On Twitter, Piper said: "Absolutely buzzing for #safc making the playoffs!! What a season they’ve had. So pleased for the fans and the club."

Sorensen added on the same platform: "LET'S GO Well done to everyone at the club....earned it. Time to cash it in."

On Instagram, Danny Graham added: "Incredible achievement well done @sunderlandafcofficial, " whilst Vito Mannone said: "Congrats."

Current Sunderland player Lynden Gooch, who captained Sunderland against Preston before being withdrawn with an injury in the second half, added: "What a day!!! Ha’Way the Lads."

Luke O'Nien took the armband after Gooch was replaced by Joe Anderson. After the game, O'Nien posted: "No better feeling than Securing playoffs in front of our sea of red and white."

