News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
1 hour ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
1 hour ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
1 hour ago Met Police ‘regrets’ over arrests of anti-monarchy protesters
15 hours ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
18 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation

Thomas Sorensen and Matt Piper's fantastic messages to Sunderland fans after Preston win

Former Sunderland players have been quick to react after the Black Cats secured their Championship play-off spots.

By James Copley
Published 9th May 2023, 08:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 08:36 BST

It was an amazing afternoon at Deepdale as over 5,000 Wearsiders watched Sunderland secure a 3-0 victory over Preston North End in the Championship - with the result ultimately securing a play-off spot, which prompted reactions from ex-Sunderland players.

After a goalless first half, Amad put the visitors ahead with an excellent strike into the top corner. Substitute Alex Pritchard then added a second before Jack Clarke completed the scoring with a low effort.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After Millwall failed to beat Blackburn, Sunderland moved into the top six and will now face Luton in the play-offs with former Black Cats Matt Piper, Danny Graham, Vito Mannone and Thomas Sorensen adding their congratulations on social media.

On Twitter, Piper said: "Absolutely buzzing for #safc making the playoffs!! What a season they’ve had. So pleased for the fans and the club."

Most Popular

Sorensen added on the same platform: "LET'S GO Well done to everyone at the club....earned it. Time to cash it in."

On Instagram, Danny Graham added: "Incredible achievement well done @sunderlandafcofficial, " whilst Vito Mannone said: "Congrats."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Current Sunderland player Lynden Gooch, who captained Sunderland against Preston before being withdrawn with an injury in the second half, added: "What a day!!! Ha’Way the Lads."

Luke O'Nien took the armband after Gooch was replaced by Joe Anderson. After the game, O'Nien posted: "No better feeling than Securing playoffs in front of our sea of red and white."

Sunderland have also released ticket details ahead of the first Championship play-off semi-final against Luton Town at the Stadium of Light this coming weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Related topics:Sunderland