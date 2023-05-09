Sunderland have released ticket details ahead of the first Championship play-off semi-final against Luton Town this weekend.

Tony Mowbray's side reached the play-offs following a dramatic 3-0 win at Preston North End, coupled with Millwall's collapse at home to Blackburn Rovers.

And ticket details have now been released ahead of the visit of Luton Town on Saturday evening (5.30pm KO).

A sell-out crowd is expected. Tickets go on sale 10am Tuesday in two phases. Here are the details:

A club statement read: "Phase one. Priced from £23 for Adults and £8 for Under-16s, 2022-23 season ticket holders will be able to secure their seat until 10am on Thursday 11 May.

"2023-24 season ticket holders will also be able to purchase one ticket in during this phase."

"Phase two. All supporters registered to SAFC’s ticketing database will be able to purchase up to four tickets in the remaining seats from 12noon on Thursday 11 May.

"Please be advised that the fixture will be removed from sale from 10am-12noon on Thursday 11 May to allow time to release any season ticket seats not purchased during phase one."

For more details visit the club website.

A club statement added: "The easiest way to secure your seat is via the online ticket office – simply CLICK HERE during your phase to purchase.

"Tickets are also available in-person via the Stadium of Light ticket office, which will be open from 10am-5pm on Monday-Friday.

"Due to the timeframe from the on-sale date to the fixture, fans are advised that tickets will not be available via telephone.

"If you have a query or would like to speak to a member of the ticketing team, please visit the Stadium of Light ticket office and note that all phonelines and email inboxes will be closed during the sales period."

Sunderland scored three second-half goals to surge into sixth, while Millwall conceded three at the Den to create a remarkable swing.

Mowbray's side produced a dazzling second half performance and they did so with no centre-halves and Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts operating at wing-back.