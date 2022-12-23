The Black Cats have arranged to use United’s training base between Christmas and New Year, when they have back-to-back away games in the North West.

Tony Mowbray’s side will face Wigan on December 29, before a fixture against Blackpool on New Year’s Day.

Amad, who has scored five goals in his last seven appearances, will therefore be back in familiar surroundings, while United do have an option to recall the 20-year-old next month.

Manchester United loanee Amad playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Yet according to The Manchester Evening News, it seems ‘unlikely’ the player will be brought back to Old Trafford for the second half of the campaign.

Bellingham tipped for Rangers move

Sunderland will also be looking to sign players in January.

The Black Cats have previously been credited with interest in Birmingham youngster Jobe Bellingham, yet the 17-year-old, the younger brother to England star Jude, looks set to have plenty of options.

Newcastle, Middlesbrough and Rangers are also among the clubs said to be interested in the teenager.

Former Rangers and Sunderland defender Alan Hutton hopes Bellingham chooses one of his former clubs.

“I would love them to,” Hutton told Football Insider when asked about the possibility of Bellingham signing for Rangers.

“I think as a player looking at it, Michael Beale has a good track record of bringing in younger players, developing them, making them better. It is a huge stage to come in and play on as well.

“Is he guaranteeing him game time? Possibly. I think these all play in the favour of Rangers.

“If you go to Newcastle at 17 are you going to play? It is going to be very difficult.”

Everton defender happy abroad

Finally, Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has cooled speculation that he could end his loan spell at PSV Eindhoven in January.

The 20-year-old defender was reportedly a target for several Championship clubs, including Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United, in the summer but instead moved abroad.

