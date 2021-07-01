Manchester United youngster confirms imminent move amid Sunderland transfer links

The young goalkeeper has spent the majority of his senior career at Old Trafford, taking in an impressive loan spell at Portadown last season too.

But Carney, 20, has confirmed that he will be leaving the Premier League side following the expiration of his contract on June 30 – with Sunderland set to be his next destination.

Posting on Twitter, the stopper said: “After 11 years at Manchester United the time has come for me to leave this great club and make my next steps.

"It has been a privilege to be a part of the academy and I would like to thank each and every individual who has played a part in my development and wish them all the best for the future.

"Looking forward to the next chapter of my career.”

Carney’s imminent arrival at the Stadium of Light will likely see him involved with Elliott Dickman’s under-23 side, as Anthony Patterson prepares to step-up and challenge Lee Burge in the senior squad.

But Carney will likely be afforded the chance to train with the first-team, as Patterson did last season.

He is set to follow the raft of new under-23 signings who were confirmed at the Academy of Light on Thursday as Elliott Dickman reshapes his squad.

Ethan Kachosa, Tom Scott, Harrison Sohna and Cameron Jessup have all signed two-year deals on Wearside, while Tyrese Dyce and Nathan Newall have been handed one-year contracts.

