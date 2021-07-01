Sunderland confirm deals for ex-Leeds United, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace youngsters as part of under-23 recruitment drive

The Black Cats’ second string narrowly missed out on promotion to the top flight of Premier League 2 last season after a penalty defeat to Crystal Palace in the play-off final.

And after that successful campaign it is anticipated that a number of the under-23 side – such as Josh Hawkes, Dan Neil and Oliver Younger – will be challenging for first-team places this term.

With that in mind, Sunderland have added six new faces to their under-23 ranks ahead of the new campaign.

Sunderland confirm deals for ex-Leeds United, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace youngsters as part of under-23 overhaul

Winger Ethan Kachosa joins from Leeds United after a successful trial spell, while Northampton Town’s Tom Scott also joins after the midfielder impressed during a spell at the Academy of Light last season. They join ex-Crystal Palace defender Cameron Jessup and former Aston Villa midfielder Harrison Sohna in penning two-year deals at the club.

Meanwhile, former West Brom wideman Tyrese Dyce and Guiseley’s Nathan Newall have both penned one-year deals on Wearside.

And Sunderland have also moved to retain the services of some other promising youngsters.

Cieran Dunne, Patrick Almond, Sam Wilding, Stephen Wearne, Vinnie Steels and Will Harris – all members of last season’s successful squad – have signed fresh one-year deals with the Black Cats.

Wilding has been training with the first-team squad in recent weeks after impressing following his arrival from West Brom last summer.

Those six players join Oliver Younger and Anthony Patterson in agreeing fresh terms.

Commenting on the deals, Elliott Dickman told safc.com: “We’re very pleased to have made the signings we have – we’ve had a good look at them and they’ve also seen what we’re all about.

"Alongside our existing squad, they will get plenty of support in their development and as staff, we will help them work hard for their opportunities.

"Last season was really positive in terms of the squad and their collective progression, and I’m confident that the new additions will ensure that the group continues on that same path both as a team and as individuals.”

