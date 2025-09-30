The latest Manchester United news ahead of the visit of Sunderland.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under-fire and under-pressure Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim insists he is ‘never concerned’ about his job despite a poor start to the season.

Sunderland head to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon hoping to extend their own impressive start to the Premier League campaign while at the same time heap more pressure on Amorim ahead of the next international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Sunderland enjoyed victory on the road over Nottingham Forest, for United they suffered a 3-1 defeat at Brentford that kept them firmly in the bottom half of the Premier League.

BBC Sport report: “United have collected 34 points from Amorim's 33 league games in charge and have still to win successive matches. The promised improvement after last season's woeful 15th-place finish is yet to materialise, and afterwards Amorim was forced to answer more questions about his future.”

Speaking at the weekend, he said: "I am never concerned about my job - I am not that kind of guy," he told BBC Match of the Day. "It is not my decision. I will do the best I can every minute I am here."

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

Meanwhile, BBC Sport pundit and former Watford striker Troy Deeney has praised Sunderland's 'unbelievable' defensive performance at Nottingham Forest and named three players in his Premier League team of the week.

Sunderland won 1-0 at the City Ground thanks to a first-half header from Omar Alderete, and the Paraguay defender joins team mates Robin Roefs and Granit Xhaka in winning praise from the former Premier League striker. Deeney says the Black Cats will go 'from strength to strength' as a result of their win, in which they had to soak up a lot of pressure at times.

On goalkeeper Roefs, Deeney said: "The reason Sunderland ended up getting a win at Nottingham Forest was because of him. He made about seven top saves in the game - very good. When he came in there were a lot of question marks around dropping Anthony Patterson who had gone through the leagues with them. Roefs has been solid since he's been in the Premier League."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Alderete, he added: "That back six had an unbelievable game. They dug in, they ground out a win and it just goes to show, especially for new teams coming up, it doesn't matter how you win. You've just got to get the win and get it done. I thought Alderete was exquisite."

Deeney also praised captain for driving the team forward: "Proper captain's performance. Granit Xhaka has gone in there from Bayer Leverkusen. He is learning, he is holding this group together, holding them all accountable, driving them forward.”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland and Ukranian Under-21 star reacts after brace and star performance against Burnley