Manchester United loanee and eight other first-team players start for Sunderland U21s against Leeds United
Sunderland have named several first-team players in their starting XI for an under-21s fixture against Leeds in Premier League 2, Division 2, at the Stadium of Light.
Defender Bailey Wright will captain the team, while Dennis Cirkin will play at left-back, his first appearance since recovering from a hamstring injury.
New signings Jewison Bennette, Edouard Michut, Abdoullah Ba and Manchester United loanee Amad will also feature, along with Trai Hume, Jay Matete and Leon Dajaku.
Leeds will start with former Sunderland academy player Sam Greenwood and first-team forward Joe Gelhardt up front.
Sunderland’s under-21s side will be back in action on Friday when they host Reading in the Premier League Cup at Eppleton CW.
Sunderland XI: Carney, Hume, Wright, Johnson, Cirkin, Michut, Ba, Matete, Bennette, Dajaku, Amad
Subs: Richardson, Kachosa, Burke, Newell, Thompson
Leeds XI: Klaesson, Drameh, Sutcliffe, Spencer, Moore, Gyabi, Perkins, Joseph, Gnonto, Greenwood, Gelhardt
Subs: Christy, McGurk, McLalmont, Allen, Miller