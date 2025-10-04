There was VAR controversy in the first half of Sunderland’s game against Manchester United

The Premier League have released an official statement explaining why Sunderland’s penalty against Manchester United was overturned.

Sunderland thought they had a lifeline in the game when Enzo Le Fee had the chance to half a 2-0 deficit just before the break, but the referee overturned his original decision after a VAR check.

It was a strange sequence of events at the end of the first half at Old Trafford, beginning with a Sunderland long throw. Nordi Mukiele launched the ball to the front post, where Benjamin Sesko challenged Trai Hume. The ball struck Sesko and ran out of play, with the referee awarding a corner and waving away Sunderland’s appeals.

The referee then headed over to the touchline to discuss the incident with one of his assistant referees, then overturning his own decision and pointing to the spot. But when VAR checked the incident, the referee was brought over to the screen to review in the incident again. After watching the incident back a few times, he reverted to his original decision.

Insult was added to injury for Sunderland when they then spurned a huge chance to score, Xhaka’s corner to the back post met by Dan Ballard unmarked. From close range, the first-half substitute headed wide of his near post. The Premier League have now releaed an official statement via their match centre, saying that the decision was overturned because Sesko did not make contact with Hume’s head.

“After VAR review, the referee overturned the original decision of penalty to Sunderland,” the statement said.

“Referee announcement: “After review, there is no foul by the Manchester United player. He does not make contact with the head of the attacker. As the ball is out of play when the decision was made, the final decision is corner kick.”