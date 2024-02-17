Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Highly-rated Sunderland youngster Matty Young has been handed an opportunity to gain senior experience after joining National League North club Darlington on a short-term loan deal.

The England Under-19 international completed the formalities of the move to Blackwell Meadows on Friday and could make his Quakers debut when they make the short trip to face a South Shields side under the interim charge of former Sunderland academy boss Elliott Dickman on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move sees Young follow a similar path to former Black Cats goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Premier League winner Kasper Schmeichel after the international duo spent time on loan with Darlington in the formative years of their careers before going on to thrive at the highest level of the game.

There are high hopes for Young within the Black Cats hierarchy after he impressed during pre-season friendlies in the United States and earned praise from former manager Tony Mowbray after shining in a 3-2 win against New Mexico United.

The former Black Cats boss told the club’s official YouTube channel: “It was similar to the first game. Lots of good stuff from us and lots of stuff we have to keep working on. We are a bit frustrated that we lost two goals in the last four minutes because it would have been fantastic for Matty, who had a brilliant game and in the first half was amazing, to get a clean sheet on his first start.”

The youngster was named in Sunderland’s matchday squad for the first time earlier this season when he was an unused substitute in the goalless draw at Swansea City in November and earned his first England Under-19 cap alongside the likes of Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo and Brighton prospect Jack Hinshelwood in a 7-1 demolition of Mexico in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo understands Young, who has reportedly attracted interest from Premier League champions Manchester City this season, is expected to return to the Black Cats’ Under-21s setup and train alongside Michael Beale’s senior stoppers once his loan spell with Darlington is completed.