Plans that could have seriously impacted Sunderland, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and other EFL clubs have been delayed following a backlash.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) were set to introduce a blue card to join the yellow and red punishments given by referees in the UK and across world football. However, these plans have now been delayed.

IFAB is the footballing body responsible for the laws of the game and has approved trials of a blue card to place players who have committed certain offences in a sin-bin. The change is set to impact the Premier League, Championship and all competitions in years to come but will first go through a period of testing to analyse the impact on the sport.

The Telegraph recently reported that referees will award a blue card to any player who shows dissent to an official or commits a cynical foul. The offending player will then spend ten minutes on the sideline in the 'sin-bin' before being allowed to return to the field of play.

IFAB was due to publish details of sin-bin trials on Friday with the announcement expected to include plans to introduce blue cards, but it is now thought to have been shelved for the foreseeable future. It is understood they will now be the subject of further discussion at the International Football Association Board's annual general meeting at Loch Lomond on March 2.