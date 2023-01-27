Major claim made in Rangers’ pursuit of Sunderland striker Ross Stewart

Scottish giants Rangers are reportedly unable to follow up their interest in Sunderland top goalscorer Ross Stewart.

The long-term future of the Scotland international has dominated the headlines ever since he played a key role in helping the Black Cats end their four-year stay in League One with a play-off final win against Wycombe Wanderers last May.

That rounded off an impressive first full season on Wearside as the former Ross County man netted 26 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions. Stewart has taken well to life in the Championship with last weekend’s strike in the home win against Middlesbrough taking his tally to 11 goals in just 14 appearances.

Sunderland and Ross Stewart benefited from a second-half penalty awarded against Middlesbrough

Sunderland remain in talks over extending Stewart’s current deal that is due to expire at the end of next season and Black Cats manager Tony Mowbray delivered on update on the striker’s future after he scored in a draw at Blackpool earlier this month.

He said: “Ross has got 18 months left on his deal, so there’s nothing to be said really. I think he knows he is at a football club with a huge support base, with huge potential, with some really talented players that are creating chances for him and he is scoring goals.

“I don’t think Ross is in any rush to do anything, and I’m pretty sure the club is in no rush to do anything other than to try and entice him to sign a new contract. Those discussions, I’m sure, will be ongoing.”

The Daily Record have claimed Rangers were keen to follow up their long-term interest in Stewart during the January transfer window but Sunderland’s reported £10m asking price means the Ibrox club ‘don’t currently have the finances to do the deal’.