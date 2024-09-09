'Mad weekend' - Sunderland loanee reflects on high profile debut for new club

Sunderland defender Oliver Bainbridge has been speaking about his time on loan in Scotland.

Sunderland loanee Oliver Bainbridge has delivered an insight into his debut for new club Kilmarnock against Scottish giants Celtic last month.

The defender left the Black Cats during the summer transfer window to seek first team football north of the border, and made his first ever professional start with a tricky away trip to Glasgow in early August. Killie would go on to lose that match 4-0, but Bainbridge has admitted that the baptism of fire was still a “good experience” nonetheless.

Having returned to the Academy of Light for a short while during the current international break to keep up his training schedule, the 19-year-old reflected on the whirlwind sequence of events that led to him making his bow at Celtic Park. He said: “A bit of a mad weekend. Friday, drove up, signed. Saturday, trained a little bit with the lads, met everyone and then got asked if it was all right to start against Celtic on the Sunday. Obviously said yes, turned up to 60,000. Good experience, not the result we wanted, but as a first professional starter I couldn't ask for a better experience.

“It was interesting to actually hear the noise. I think, especially in academies, you go to a ground and the most you're getting, maximum, is like a thousand, depending on where you're going. But to actually hear the impact, there's a real benefit from playing at home and then away ties. It becomes more difficult when there's a lot of fans sort of giving you a bit of abuse on the sidelines. The way that it can affect games as well is interesting - especially when you go 1-0 down at a place like that, it's very difficult to get out of it.”

Since that outing, Bainbridge has registered four more appearances for Killie, including a pair of Europa Conference League qualifying clashes against Norwegian outfit Tromso and Danish giants FC Copenhagen. Kilmarnock’s next match is against St. Mirren on Saturday afternoon, where they will be looking to record a first Scottish Premiership win of the campaign. At the time of writing, Bainbridge’s new side sit bottom of the top flight with one point from their opening four matches.