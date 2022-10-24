Goals from Keinan Davis, William Troost-Ekong, Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr gave Watford all three points at Vicarage Road on Sunday afternoon, ending The Hatters’ seven-match unbeaten run.

Luton defender Gabriel Osho was also sent off for a late tackle and will now be suspended for next week’s match against Sunderland at Kenilworth Road.

Jones made three changes to his side as Dan Potts, Harry Cornick and Fred Onyedinma dropped out of the starting XI, while midfielder Henri Lansbury wasn’t named on the bench.

Luton boss Nathan Jones. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Captain Sonny Bradley was then replaced at half-time after feeling unwell.

"I understand the importance of the game. Congratulations to Watford, they scored good goals today,” said Jones after the match.

"Today we got decimated by an illness bug. We lost Henri Lansbury, Luke Berry and we lost Dan Potts. Even though they were named [in the squad] they didn't actually come out.

"Sonny Bradley was decimated by it so it was right through the squad, and today we looked lacklustre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The last two goals were balls we turned over in our own half, we've only done that once in six years and we've done that twice more today, so it’s really out of character for us today that type of performance.”

When discussing the issue further, Jones added: “Literally this morning, we lost Henri Lansbury, he woke up this morning and we had to change the team as three of them went down with it, but we didn't have enough to fill the bench.

“We need full energy to come here today and we weren’t and that’s not an excuse, we congratulate Watford and they've just caught us on a really bad day and we just have to rectify that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He (Bradley) had no energy, he’d been sick, I had to name them (Potts and Berry) on the bench as otherwise it looks like I've named five subs and then we look weak.

“Dan Potts for the full duration of the game was on a bed in the changing room, it may have looked like we had a full squad but we didn't.