Moments earlier the Black Cats fans had been calling for head coach Tony Mowbray to give them a wave. He obliged by acknowledging the chants, with a bumper crowd of 42,594 present at the Stadium of Light.

Second-half goals from Ross Stewart and Amad moved Sunderland to within a point of the play-offs, after defender Dael Fry had been sent off for the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Ross Stewart playing for Sunderland against Middlesbrough.

Luke O’Nien co-commentary

Sunderland were without defender Luke O’Nien, who was suspended following his red card against Swansea last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead the 28-year-old was part of Sky Sports’ commentary team in the first half, when he spoke glowingly about many of his team-mates.

When discussing striker Ross Stewart, O’Nien said the forward ‘had it all’ but joked his ‘biggest weakness is golf.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland end winless run

This 2-0 win ended Sunderland’s seven-match winless run against Middlesbrough, dating back to 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last time the Black Cats won this fixture came when Martin O'Neill's side won a fourth-round FA Cup replay in extra-time.

Ironically, Mowbray was in charge of Boro during that game at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A round of applause for Fletcher Jackson

In the 21st minute there was a round of applause for Sunderland fan Fletcher Jackson, who sadly passed away on New Years Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fletcher was a lifelong Black Cats supporter and season ticket holder. His photo was shown on the big screen at the Stadium of Light during the tribute.

Duncan Watmore’s late cameo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two former Sunderland players came off the bench for Middlesbrough in the second half, with Paddy McNair replacing Matt Crooks following Fry’s red card in the 49th minute.

Duncan Watmore was then introduced with seven minutes remaining after the visitors had fallen two goals behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forward’s introduction was applauded by some sections of the home crowd.

Played for both sides

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a familiar face on the touchline before the match as former Sunderland and Middlesbrough player Julio Arca joined Frankie Francis and Danny Collins for the SAFC Live build-up show.

Arca made 166 appearances for Sunderland over a six-year spell, before joining Boro in 2006 - where he played 185 times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youngsters train with the senior side

Advertisement Hide Ad

While they weren’t named in the matchday squad, Sunderland teenagers Chris Rigg and Zak Johnson once again took part in the pre-match warm-up.

Rigg, 15, made his senior debut in the FA Cup win at Shrewsbury earlier this month, while Johnson, 18, was named on the bench for the 2-1 win at Birmingham back in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellis Taylor returns to the bench

With several players already sidelined with injuries, Mowbray was also without Lynden Gooch for the match against Middlesbrough due to a hip flexor issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad