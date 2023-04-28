The 28-year-old could have missed the side’s 2-1 win at West Brom after his wife gave birth to their second child, but arrived at the team hotel in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Despite conceding a first-half penalty, O’Nien played a crucial role in the win, as two goals from Dennis Cirkin helped Sunderland come from behind to claim an impressive victory at The Hawthorns.

O’Nien has since tweeted: “Thank you to my team-mates, staff & fans for helping me through last weeks incredible weekend for me & my family! Couldn't have done without you all

“Still made up from my little boys arrival (thankyou to my incredible wife) & topped off with the points (thank you Mr Cirkin).”

After the game O’Nien also thanked Sunderland’s goalkeeper coach Alessandro Barcherini for helping him get to the game at The Hawthorns, telling Sky Sports: "Ali the goalie coach drove me down and I can’t thank him enough for that. He said ‘whatever you need.’

“To my wife at home, and my little boy and my little girl, those guys are just everything to me so that’s all for them.”

Luke O’Nien following Sunderland’s win at West Brom. Photo: Ian Horrocks.

The win at West Brom moved Sunderland up to sixth in the Championship table with two games remaining in the regular league season.

