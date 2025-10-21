Sunderland captain Luke O’Nien thanks fans for emotional ovation on his Stadium of Light return

Sunderland captain Luke O’Nien has thanked supporters for an “unbelievable” reception after making his first public appearance back at the Stadium of Light since injury during the win over Wolves.

Luke O’Nien has expressed his gratitude to Sunderland fans after receiving a standing ovation on his first return to the Stadium of Light since injury. The skipper, who has played a vital role in Sunderland’s rise from League One to the Premier League, was named among the substitutes for the 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday – his first time back on home turf this season.

Later in the afternoon, the home crowd rose to their feet as O’Nien began warming up along the touchline. The applause was thunderous, a moment of mutual appreciation between a player who has given everything for the club and supporters who have followed his journey from League One battles to Premier League status. Though he didn’t make it onto the pitch, the moment captured the deep bond between O’Nien and the Wearside faithful.

Posting to Instagram after the game, O’Nien shared his gratitude with a heartfelt message. He wrote: “Sunderland fans, the reception you gave me warming up on the weekend, on my 1st game back at home as you can see on my face, meant the world…. Thank you!”

It was a typically humble and sincere message from a player who has become a symbol of Sunderland’s resurgence under Régis Le Bris. The 30-year-old joined the club from Wycombe Wanderers in July 2018, having played non-league football earlier in his career, and has since become one of the most respected figures in the dressing room.

O’Nien’s journey has mirrored Sunderland’s revival. He made his debut during the club’s first season in League One and quickly became a fan favourite for his tireless work ethic, versatility, and commitment. His first goal for the club came in a 2-0 win away to Shrewsbury Town in October 2018, and by the end of that season, he had been named the club’s Young Player of the Year.

There have been unforgettable moments along the way – including his courageous performances during the 2019 play-offs, when he was infamously attacked by a Portsmouth supporter after being pushed into the crowd at Fratton Park. True to character, O’Nien brushed the incident off as “just a bit of handbags.”

Since then, he’s gone on to represent Sunderland in League One, the Championship, and now the Premier League – though he is still awaiting his top-flight debut following his recent shoulder injury. Named club captain ahead of the 2024–25 season, he began the campaign in fine form, scoring against Cardiff City and contributing three goal involvements in the opening two games.

O’Nien also played a major part in Sunderland’s promotion push last term, featuring in the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United despite dislocating his shoulder during the game. Speaking after that win, he memorably said he “covered more distance celebrating” than he did playing, such was the emotion of the club’s Premier League return.

Now back fit and ready to contribute again, O’Nien remains central to Sunderland’s identity under Le Bris – a leader who embodies the club’s spirit, humility and determination. His smile and wave to the Roker End on Saturday showed what Sunderland means to him, and how much he still means to the fans.

