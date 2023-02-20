O’Nien was booked when he prevented a Bristol City counter attack in the closing stages of the match by jumping onto Scott’s back and accepting the foul.

The Sunderland player later posted the video on Twitter, with the caption: “Right then, we've all established I'm an idiot So lets have some more fun..... Best video edit or caption wins a signed Sunderland top from the boys”

O’Nien’s has now picked up seven bookings this season, while Sunderland team-mate Jack Clarke has also received the same number of yellow cards.

Players who are booked ten times before their side’s 37th league game of the campaign will serve a two-match suspension.

Sunderland sit fifth in the Championship after 32 league fixtures, ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Rotherham.