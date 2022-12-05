News you can trust since 1873
Liverpool's ex-Sunderland ace gets six-word backing from Dortmund and England star

Jude Bellingham has stated that people need to “respect” Jordan Henderson after last night’s win against Senegal.

By James Copley
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Henderson and Jordan Pickford were both named in Gareth Southgate’s starting XI, before Henderson netted the game’s opening goal in the 38th minute. Pickford also made a crucial save when the game was still goalless, helping The Three Lions set up a last-eight clash with France on Saturday.

Henderson started the game, to some supporters’ surprise, in the middle alongside 19-year-old Dortmund prodigy Bellingham. The pair combined to devastating effect and brought the perfect balance of youthful vigour coupled with raw talent, work rate and experience to Southgate’s midfield.

After the game, Bellingham took to social media to praise Henderson. On Twitter, the former Birmingham City man wrote: “Put some respect on his name,” accompanied by photos of the pair during the game.

After his performance against Senegal for England and his showings for Dortmund, Bellingham is expected to become the subject of much transfer interest this summer.

England's midfielder #08 Jordan Henderson (L) celebrates with England's midfielder #22 Jude Bellingham after he scored his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between England and Senegal at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 4, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
