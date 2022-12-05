Henderson and Jordan Pickford were both named in Gareth Southgate’s starting XI, before Henderson netted the game’s opening goal in the 38th minute. Pickford also made a crucial save when the game was still goalless, helping The Three Lions set up a last-eight clash with France on Saturday.

Henderson started the game, to some supporters’ surprise, in the middle alongside 19-year-old Dortmund prodigy Bellingham. The pair combined to devastating effect and brought the perfect balance of youthful vigour coupled with raw talent, work rate and experience to Southgate’s midfield.

After the game, Bellingham took to social media to praise Henderson. On Twitter, the former Birmingham City man wrote: “Put some respect on his name,” accompanied by photos of the pair during the game.

After his performance against Senegal for England and his showings for Dortmund, Bellingham is expected to become the subject of much transfer interest this summer.